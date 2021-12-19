On the hunt for a home in Culbertson? These houses are on the market

(Culbertson, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Culbertson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

209 3Rd Street, Bainville, 59212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Take a peak at this home on the edge of town, location! Brand new stamped concrete patio on the front adds very nice curb appeal. Single level living that has an efficient layout with 3 bedrooms plus an office. The town of Bainville offers quiet small town living and great schools within walking distance. It's only 30 minute drive to Williston, ND. Take a peak!

For open house information, contact Dayla Newton, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-547-3000

439 Clarence Street, Bainville, 59212 4 Beds 3 Baths | $448,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This hilltop home boasting great views is located on 6 +/- very private acres within city limits. Just a 35 minute commute to Williston or Sidney, this safe small town has an excellent K-12 school and sense of community. The surrounding area offers abundant hunting and fishing opportunities. There is plenty of space to garden with planted raised garden beds, additional parking, rv hookup, water hydrants and established trees. The home is 2x6 constructed, has an attached oversized two car garage with built-in shelving, fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms. Basement and garage have radiant floor heat from hot water boiler. The main level has an office, guest bedroom and master with a tiled shower and garden tub. Click link for more information.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties - White Sulphur Springs at 800-577-3013