Take a look at these homes for sale in Cawood

(Cawood, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cawood than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

38330 Wilderness Road Rd, Jonesville, 24263 4 Beds 3 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,025 Square Feet | Built in 1970

WOW! A PROPERTY LIKE THIS DOES NOT COME ALONG EVERYDAY!! BEGINNING WITH 108 ACRES M/L WITH OVER HALF MILE OF LEVEL RIVER FRONTAGE WITH A MILE AND HALF DRIVE THROUGH YOUR OWN PROPERTY FROM BEGINNING TO END. 2 PONDS , BIG SPRING ALL WITH 2 HOMES FRONTING hwy 58 . HOME 1 HAS OVER 3000 SP FT. BRICK BASEMENT RANCH WITH UNIQUE KITHCHEN , STONE FIREPLACE IN BASEMENT AND MUCH MORE ! HOME 2 HAS 2 BD./1 BATH RECENTLY RENOVIATED . 2 LARGE BARNS, SILO , AND THE LIST GOES ON !! CALL FOR MORE INFO.

For open house information, contact Hazle M. Spurlock, Turn Key Realty at 423-869-5111

5244 Lower Wallens Creek Road, Jonesville, 24263 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Come see this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. The home has a great walk in closet off of the master bedroom with a spacious master bath. A wrap around porch to sit outside and enjoy nature or do some entertaining. There is a 2 space carport with extra room for parking. The backyard is fenced in. Home comes with 2 lots on both sides of the road. On the side with the home, there is a storage building with electric ran to it and a dog kennel that will stay. On the other side of the road is a lot with a barn. Information deemed reliable but must be verified by buyer or buyers agent.

For open house information, contact NICHOLE JONES, R-MAC REALTY at 423-360-2947

123 Morgan Dr, Baxter, 40806 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers the best of both indoor and outdoor living! Inside the rooms are spacious. There are lots of kitchen cabinets as well as a large pantry! Outside you can use the attached carport to park under or you can enjoy it as a nice private patio space like the current owners do! Or you can set on the front porch and just enjoy the view of the mountains!

For open house information, contact Phyllis Napier, Forever Home at 606-505-5084

325 Woodland Hills, Harlan, 40831 2 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1981

very nice 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, nice living and kitchen area combined with nice fire place. location is very convenient to all amenities. Has hardwood floors and solid countertops,,

For open house information, contact Darlene Lemarr, Lemarr Realty Company at 606-573-6412