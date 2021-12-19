ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cawood, KY

Take a look at these homes for sale in Cawood

Cawood Today
Cawood Today
 2 days ago

(Cawood, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cawood than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjpIX_0dR5fJmd00

38330 Wilderness Road Rd, Jonesville, 24263

4 Beds 3 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,025 Square Feet | Built in 1970

WOW! A PROPERTY LIKE THIS DOES NOT COME ALONG EVERYDAY!! BEGINNING WITH 108 ACRES M/L WITH OVER HALF MILE OF LEVEL RIVER FRONTAGE WITH A MILE AND HALF DRIVE THROUGH YOUR OWN PROPERTY FROM BEGINNING TO END. 2 PONDS , BIG SPRING ALL WITH 2 HOMES FRONTING hwy 58 . HOME 1 HAS OVER 3000 SP FT. BRICK BASEMENT RANCH WITH UNIQUE KITHCHEN , STONE FIREPLACE IN BASEMENT AND MUCH MORE ! HOME 2 HAS 2 BD./1 BATH RECENTLY RENOVIATED . 2 LARGE BARNS, SILO , AND THE LIST GOES ON !! CALL FOR MORE INFO.

For open house information, contact Hazle M. Spurlock, Turn Key Realty at 423-869-5111

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1157912)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjg5f_0dR5fJmd00

5244 Lower Wallens Creek Road, Jonesville, 24263

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Come see this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. The home has a great walk in closet off of the master bedroom with a spacious master bath. A wrap around porch to sit outside and enjoy nature or do some entertaining. There is a 2 space carport with extra room for parking. The backyard is fenced in. Home comes with 2 lots on both sides of the road. On the side with the home, there is a storage building with electric ran to it and a dog kennel that will stay. On the other side of the road is a lot with a barn. Information deemed reliable but must be verified by buyer or buyers agent.

For open house information, contact NICHOLE JONES, R-MAC REALTY at 423-360-2947

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9930739)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AW2k5_0dR5fJmd00

123 Morgan Dr, Baxter, 40806

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers the best of both indoor and outdoor living! Inside the rooms are spacious. There are lots of kitchen cabinets as well as a large pantry! Outside you can use the attached carport to park under or you can enjoy it as a nice private patio space like the current owners do! Or you can set on the front porch and just enjoy the view of the mountains!

For open house information, contact Phyllis Napier, Forever Home at 606-505-5084

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20123206)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L09dK_0dR5fJmd00

325 Woodland Hills, Harlan, 40831

2 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1981

very nice 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, nice living and kitchen area combined with nice fire place. location is very convenient to all amenities. Has hardwood floors and solid countertops,,

For open house information, contact Darlene Lemarr, Lemarr Realty Company at 606-573-6412

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20117333)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
City
Cawood, KY
City
River, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Bd#Turn Key Realty
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Cawood Today

Cawood Today

Cawood, KY
29
Followers
304
Post
566
Views
ABOUT

With Cawood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy