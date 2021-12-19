Check out these homes on the Dodd City market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Dodd City, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dodd City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmON8_0dR5fItu00

604 Sid Street, Bonham, 75418

2 Beds 2 Baths | $112,500 | Single Family Residence | 867 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This cute home is a perfect starter home or great investment opportunity. It features 2 full baths with 2 bedrooms. There is an outdoor storage room attached to the home for easy access underneath the carport. The backyard offers privacy and plenty of room for your pets to play. Conveninetly located near grocery stores, local trade days, and growing downtown Bonham.

For open house information, contact Kayla Gorden, Weichert Realtors-Solid Ground at 903-583-4900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCizT_0dR5fItu00

265 County Road 3416, Windom, 75492

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Charming 1400 sq ft, 4 bed, 2 bath home on over 5 acres that is fully fenced with two roadside gate entrances and several mature trees that provide ample shade. Lounge on the large front porch and gaze at the beautiful, established knockout roses that wrap around the house and several outbuildings- each made complete with their own porches and landscaping. The largest of these outdoor buildings is a 32'x14' flex space that has 2 loft spaces inside for extra storage. It would make an awesome workshop, office, craft room- you name it. Very nicely kept and ready for finish out depending on your needs. The property also has a barn-shed in the back and separate fenced areas for animals. Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Lacie York, Century 21 Harvey Properties at 903-583-3188

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjC1V_0dR5fItu00

614 Cr 3015, Bonham, 75418

3 Beds 3 Baths | $690,000 | Farm | 2,091 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Welcome to peace and tranquility, would make a great weekend retreat or your forever home. Secluded yet 10 minutes from town, less than an hour to the DFW area. Inviting covered, wrap around porch, saltwater pool and beautiful pasture setting. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2091 sq ft, all electric, split floorplan, wood burning fireplace in the family room, Kitchen has double oven, dishwasher, electric cooktop, laminate CT, pantry, breakfast nook overlooks pool and pasture setting, perfect for your morning coffee. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, buyer and buyer's agent should verify all information. Additional acreage available, MLS 14616601

For open house information, contact Patsy McFatridge, Bonham Land & Ranches, LLC at 903-583-4455

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBxea_0dR5fItu00

2628 S State Highway 121, Bonham, 75418

2 Beds 2 Baths | $187,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Have you ever wanted your own cabin retreat? I found it.... This beautiful comfortable cabin is just for you. This well built cabin will make you feel like you are deep into the woods. This adorable cabin was designed & engineered by Conventry Log Homes, it is made of the highest quality materials including eastern white pine wood throughout, Anderson windows & doors, and is fully insulated including inside walls. July 2021 electric bill was $104.51 please see transaction desk to see the copy of the July electric bill and the cabin floor plans

For open house information, contact BRENDA EVANS, Weichert Realtors-Solid Ground at 903-583-4900

