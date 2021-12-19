House hunt Reserve: See what’s on the market now

(Reserve, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Reserve. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

151 Apache Park, Reserve, 87830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,900 | Manufactured Home | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1994

The “Horse Haven Ranchette” is 10 acres and includes a 2,200 sq ft manufactured home on a permanent foundation with site built additions and recent upgrades that include: tile wood flooring; new interior paint; ABC seamless steel siding and gutters; and a huge 66’ x 70’ x 16’ tall steel building. The full steel exterior makes this place very low maintenance giving you more time to enjoy yourself. The formal dining room leads outside for more entertaining fun under an inviting covered deck over looking the “oasis.” Absolutely wonderful. You can rest & recline in the spacious living room or play in the hobby room or soak in the hot tub! The kitchen is spacious and sunny with custom cabinetry, high quality appliances, informal dining and a pantry. You’ll be comforted by beautiful master bedroom and bath along with a nice walk-in closet. Two guest bedrooms with a convenient guest bath on the opposite side of the home from the master bedroom. Beautiful mature gardens.

For open house information, contact Mary Greiert, Open Range Real Estate, LLC. at 575-533-6062

25 Falcon Hill, Reserve, 87830 4 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Farm | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Pamper yourself with this custom 4 bedroom / two full bath adobe home of approximately 2,100 sq ft. Comfortable beyond compare with thick adobe block walls and beamed ceilings. The wooden floors are pegged and the folding doors between the main rooms are leaded glass. Living room, dining room, and family room are all graced with gorgeous windows for plenty of flowing light. A newly renovated beautiful kitchen will spoil you ! The floor plan is great with a sun room on the first level and a sitting room/library on the second level between the 3 upstairs bedrooms. Master bedroom and master bath are on the first level. The upstairs is a wonderful separate level for guests or a growing family. Plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing with seating in the kitchen or in the formal dining room with bar. Sources of heat for the home are electric base board; propane; and wood. Asking Price for this lovely home is $420,000 along with majority of furniture.

26 Lobo, Reserve, 87830 2 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,382 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Beautifully crafted log home of 2,382 +/- square feet built of high quality materials and amenities. This home has a great floor plan with lots of log home character. This property offers the quintessential mountain log home and mountain living experience . . . with million dollar views and four gentle seasons as wonderful extras. Just turn the key and enjoy. Wildlife, Hiking & Horse Riding Galore Perfect for the outdoor enthusiast and for peace of mind. Master Bedroom with master bathroom One Guest Bedroom with private bathroom & office Handsome Kitchen with granite tile countertop, custom cabinets, and high end appliances. Dining Room with beautiful large window Living Room open two levels Beautiful Loft Large Pantry and Utility Room Covered Porch with large seating area & cooker Large Closets & loads of extra storage Insulated Metal Shop 36’x 48’ with 12’ doors Backup Generac Generator 3 Horse Stalls Hay Storage Barn 35 amp RV Hookup No Covenants Excellent Well

113 Main, Reserve, 87830 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1995

The “One Main Street” is a well established commercial property & business located on 0.78 acres in the town of Reserve, NM located in the heart of the Gila National Forest. The commercial property has a 4,600 sq ft commercial building with 4 spaces that are currently being used as a restaurant, an office, and a thrift store. In addition, the property has a rental unit consisting of a 4 bedroom/2 bathroom mfg. home for additional income. Launched back in the 1970s . . . The location of “One Main Street” has become a well known asset to the area. Prime location at the beginning of main street adjacent to a successful gas station with mini-mart; across the street from the well known Uncle Bill’s Bar; and now adjacent to a brand new 12 room motel. The supporting amenities include a large parking area; near the local bank, grocery store, and Catron County courthouse. All supporting utilities and amenities are present on this property, including water & sewer from the village.

