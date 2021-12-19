Hartfield-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hartfield, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hartfield. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5500 Windmill Point Road, White Stone, 22578 4 Beds 3 Baths | $739,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Wind down your drive to beautiful views of Little Oyster Creek and Rappahannock River. New dock with fishing platform and large sun bathing deck. Wonderful renovated home with 2 car garage, first floor master and 3 additional bedrooms on second floor. Family room has wood floors, vaulted ceiling and new slider doors to the rear deck. Eat-in kitchen has wood floors and pantry. Florida room or office has access to the screen porch. All new carpet. 2 new heat pumps. New floor in laundry room. 2 new HVAC systems. 2.5 acres. All appliances convey. New oversized Washer/Dryer.

For open house information, contact Laura Martin, Shaheen Ruth Martin & Fonville at 804-288-2100

332 Crossroad Drive, Irvington, 22480 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,029 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Fabulous One Floor Layout w/ Bonus Room above the Oversized Garage! This is a Wonderful Home in Hills Quarter...Low Maintenance Living!! $242/ Month Includes Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Trash Pickup, Lawn Maintenance, Snow Removal & Road Maintenance. Hills Quarter is Located Right in the Middle of Kilmarnock & Irvington with Great Shopping, Restaurants, a Hospital & So Much More!! This Home is all One Floor Living with a Large Living Room having 14' Peake Ceiling with a Gas Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Deck Access. The Kitchen is off the Living Room with a breakfast table area. There is a formal Dining Room. Huge Primary Ensuite Bedroom with large bathroom, a Walk in Closet, & a 2nd Deep Closet. The two Guest Rooms are located on the opposite side of the Home with a Full hall Bathroom. The upstairs is a Large Bonus Room perfect for an Office, Playroom, Storage & More! Located near the end of a Cul-de-Sac. Great close to town living plus don't forget the amazing Compass Complex with movie theatre, arcade, dining, putt-putt & much more!

For open house information, contact David Edward Dew, IsaBell K. Horsley Real Estate at 804-436-6256

1120 Chapel Lane, Cobbs Creek, 23035 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,480,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,159 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Beautiful and Historic "Warehouse Cove" is the ultimate in priceless beauty and Privacy on the Piankatank River, About 24 Acres. this home and Historic Warehouse blend masterfully to create a home with character and history. So private but convenient to the charming town of Mathews.The Main home was initially updated in 2017. Splendid waterfront views from this Home and Historic"Warehouse". This beautiful property has endless opportunities for the next owner. The Historic Warehouse was vital for supplies that were brought in by Steamships. This was also a Post Office. Viewing the Sailboats headed in from the Chesapeake Bay is such a Treat. Waterfront Views from every Room. The pier is on the Cove side for protection during a storm. More information coming.

For open house information, contact Dottie MacDonald, Jim & Pat Carter R. E.. Inc. at 804-435-3131

4415 Enos Road, Gloucester, 23061 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,403 Square Feet | Built in 1961

3 BR/2 BA brick rancher nestled on two adjoining lots in north Gloucester. Open floorplan with updated bathrooms, kitchen cabinets, and flooring. Partially wooden 1 acre lot. Large 1080 square ft detached two car garage. Endless potential for workshop or storage. Recently updated propane tank, crawl space dehumidifier, HVAC, well pump, and back deck.

For open house information, contact Joseph Robinette, Wainwright Real Estate at 757-495-1900