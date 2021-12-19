ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laona, WI

Laona-curious? These homes are on the market

Laona Bulletin
Laona Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Laona, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Laona. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22C0i8_0dR5fFFj00

703 Metonga Ave N, None, 54520

2 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Construction too expensive but want that modern home?? Here's the beautiful ranch style home you have been looking for then! Home features a beautiful open concept, two large bedrooms, two bath and laundry all on the main floor. 24x24 attached garage is heated/insulated for great parking along with a blacktop drive. Full unfinished basement is waiting for your finishing touch. The basement is plumbed in for a third bath! This picturesque home comes with central air, city sewer/water, and natural gas. Don't let this one pass by!

For open house information, contact HUNTER (MELVIN) FLANNERY, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-194525)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtrSJ_0dR5fFFj00

4646 Sportsman Ln, Crandon, 54520

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Mobile Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in None

LAKE METONGA - Let the fun begin! Pack your water toys, boat and lift as you are all ready to go in this completely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA home within the Metonga Shores. The property includes 350 feet of gorgeous shared beach frontage, a boat launch, a dock that is shared with Unit 5 that allows you to park your boat and lift, a spacious backyard with beautiful landscaping, firepit and patio, and a front covered deck with amazing views of sunrises and the lake. The home is meticulously maintained with an open concept kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, patio doors leading to the front covered deck, a master bedroom, master bath with a tiled tub/shower, a full bath, and 2 good-sized bedrooms. Monthly fees for maintenance are $75/month. Call today.

For open house information, contact KATHY FLANNERY, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-192515)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OV8Xt_0dR5fFFj00

1842 Big Cub Trail, Laona, 54541

3 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,060 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This unique property consists of everything you love to do up north. 28 private wooded acres that adjoins acres of Nat. Frst, frontage on private Big Cub Lake for fun swimming & beautiful kayaking. Also deeded access to Bear Lk for electric motor only boating! Custom built home features Canadian hand hewn logs, hand forged wrought iron fixtures. N. Carolina white pine & oak flooring, Pella windows & custom steel roof. Stone W.B.FP vented to heat whole house along w/electric BB. Master bath w/tile counter, walk-in shower w/glass partition & air-jet soaking tub. Wrap around screen porch.

For open house information, contact Melissa Faul, Signature Realty, Inc. at 715-276-2866

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50240035)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42V3ti_0dR5fFFj00

1501 Lake Ave N, Crandon, 54520

2 Beds 1 Bath | $42,000 | Single Family Residence | 892 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in a beautiful county setting within the city limits of Crandon, this 2 BR 1 BA home sits on 1.7 acres and features a cement slab ready for a garage, a new small shed, and a few wildlife for you to enjoy. The home is recently vacant and has a small deck on the back. You will love this country setting with a spacious yard perfectly located close to town. The property includes electricity, a point driven well, and a well-maintained conventional septic. Come take a look.

For open house information, contact KATHY FLANNERY, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-193665)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Laona, WI
City
Crandon, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Electric Motor#Swimming#Melvin Rrb Flannery#Homeland Realty Wi Llc
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Laona Bulletin

Laona Bulletin

Laona, WI
9
Followers
281
Post
729
Views
ABOUT

With Laona Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy