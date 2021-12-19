Laona-curious? These homes are on the market

(Laona, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Laona. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

703 Metonga Ave N, None, 54520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Construction too expensive but want that modern home?? Here's the beautiful ranch style home you have been looking for then! Home features a beautiful open concept, two large bedrooms, two bath and laundry all on the main floor. 24x24 attached garage is heated/insulated for great parking along with a blacktop drive. Full unfinished basement is waiting for your finishing touch. The basement is plumbed in for a third bath! This picturesque home comes with central air, city sewer/water, and natural gas. Don't let this one pass by!

4646 Sportsman Ln, Crandon, 54520 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Mobile Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in None

LAKE METONGA - Let the fun begin! Pack your water toys, boat and lift as you are all ready to go in this completely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA home within the Metonga Shores. The property includes 350 feet of gorgeous shared beach frontage, a boat launch, a dock that is shared with Unit 5 that allows you to park your boat and lift, a spacious backyard with beautiful landscaping, firepit and patio, and a front covered deck with amazing views of sunrises and the lake. The home is meticulously maintained with an open concept kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, patio doors leading to the front covered deck, a master bedroom, master bath with a tiled tub/shower, a full bath, and 2 good-sized bedrooms. Monthly fees for maintenance are $75/month. Call today.

1842 Big Cub Trail, Laona, 54541 3 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,060 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This unique property consists of everything you love to do up north. 28 private wooded acres that adjoins acres of Nat. Frst, frontage on private Big Cub Lake for fun swimming & beautiful kayaking. Also deeded access to Bear Lk for electric motor only boating! Custom built home features Canadian hand hewn logs, hand forged wrought iron fixtures. N. Carolina white pine & oak flooring, Pella windows & custom steel roof. Stone W.B.FP vented to heat whole house along w/electric BB. Master bath w/tile counter, walk-in shower w/glass partition & air-jet soaking tub. Wrap around screen porch.

1501 Lake Ave N, Crandon, 54520 2 Beds 1 Bath | $42,000 | Single Family Residence | 892 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in a beautiful county setting within the city limits of Crandon, this 2 BR 1 BA home sits on 1.7 acres and features a cement slab ready for a garage, a new small shed, and a few wildlife for you to enjoy. The home is recently vacant and has a small deck on the back. You will love this country setting with a spacious yard perfectly located close to town. The property includes electricity, a point driven well, and a well-maintained conventional septic. Come take a look.

