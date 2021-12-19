Take a look at these homes for sale in Trout Creek

(Trout Creek, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Trout Creek will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

132 South Hill Road, Trout Creek, 59874 6 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,648 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new build on 20 level acres! Just minutes from Trout Creek, this 3648 sq ft home is just getting the final finishing touches and will be ready to move into soon! This custom built home has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs and 3 bedrooms and one bathroom downstairs. The open concept kitchen/dining/living room area has large windows and sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. The attached garage provides plenty of room for a vehicle and storage. Downstairs is a large open area and one bedroom is wired for a theater/game room. Large walk in closets in each bedroom. The home has a huge covered porch, perfect for taking in the stunning views of the valley in all directions,. This property is perfect for horses or other livestock. Wildlife galore!

93 Pine Street, Trout Creek, 59874 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Lovely home located on 0.46 acres in the beautiful town of Trout Creek. 3 bdrm/2 full bath, includes finished basement with recreation room. Perfect kitchen layout with beautiful cabinets and nice pantry. Wonderful covered deck, for morning coffee or evening bbq's. Large insulated garage/shop with add-ons for storage. Great in-town location, close to amenities and grade school, but minutes away from endless National Forest possibilities. Less than a mile from the Noxon Reservoir boat launch.

19 Moose Pond Lane East, Trout Creek, 59874 4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,285 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This hand-crafted log cabin was built in 2007 and beautifully remodeled in 2016 to now offer a luxurious and character-filled hideaway with show-stopping views of the Rocky Mountains. The layout stretches over three stories and offers four bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a selection of sumptuous gathering spaces that you will be proud to call your own.Soaring cathedral ceilings flow throughout much of the main-floor and third-floor living areas while a commanding two-story stone fireplace ensures a cozy ambience on cool winter nights. Custom granite countertops and hickory cabinets feature in the bathrooms and in the kitchen which also boasts all-new stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and disposal.

