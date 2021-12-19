ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trout Creek, MT

Take a look at these homes for sale in Trout Creek

Trout Creek Bulletin
Trout Creek Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Trout Creek, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Trout Creek will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYRb5_0dR5fEN000

132 South Hill Road, Trout Creek, 59874

6 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,648 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new build on 20 level acres! Just minutes from Trout Creek, this 3648 sq ft home is just getting the final finishing touches and will be ready to move into soon! This custom built home has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs and 3 bedrooms and one bathroom downstairs. The open concept kitchen/dining/living room area has large windows and sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. The attached garage provides plenty of room for a vehicle and storage. Downstairs is a large open area and one bedroom is wired for a theater/game room. Large walk in closets in each bedroom. The home has a huge covered porch, perfect for taking in the stunning views of the valley in all directions,. This property is perfect for horses or other livestock. Wildlife galore!

For open house information, contact Jeannette C Carr, Clearwater Montana Properties (2990) - Noxon at 406-847-3400

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22112646)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWAVl_0dR5fEN000

93 Pine Street, Trout Creek, 59874

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Lovely home located on 0.46 acres in the beautiful town of Trout Creek. 3 bdrm/2 full bath, includes finished basement with recreation room. Perfect kitchen layout with beautiful cabinets and nice pantry. Wonderful covered deck, for morning coffee or evening bbq's. Large insulated garage/shop with add-ons for storage. Great in-town location, close to amenities and grade school, but minutes away from endless National Forest possibilities. Less than a mile from the Noxon Reservoir boat launch.

For open house information, contact Leanna Pardee, Elliott Realty at 406-827-4551

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22115244)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzKNe_0dR5fEN000

19 Moose Pond Lane East, Trout Creek, 59874

4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,285 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This hand-crafted log cabin was built in 2007 and beautifully remodeled in 2016 to now offer a luxurious and character-filled hideaway with show-stopping views of the Rocky Mountains. The layout stretches over three stories and offers four bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a selection of sumptuous gathering spaces that you will be proud to call your own.Soaring cathedral ceilings flow throughout much of the main-floor and third-floor living areas while a commanding two-story stone fireplace ensures a cozy ambience on cool winter nights. Custom granite countertops and hickory cabinets feature in the bathrooms and in the kitchen which also boasts all-new stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and disposal.

For open house information, contact Rebecca J Donnelly, PureWest Real Estate - Missoula at 406-885-6987

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22115152)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trout Creek, MT
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Livestock#National Forest
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Trout Creek Bulletin

Trout Creek Bulletin

Trout Creek, MT
10
Followers
280
Post
954
Views
ABOUT

With Trout Creek Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy