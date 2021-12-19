ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairchild, WI

Check out these homes on the Fairchild market now

Fairchild Journal
Fairchild Journal
 2 days ago

(Fairchild, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairchild will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

W12507 Us Highway 10, Fairchild, 54741

4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Turn key ready! This remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on just over 3+ acres just outside of Fairchild. This home has many upgrades to include: roof, siding, flooring, kitchen and bathroom to just name a few. Large kitchen has all new appliances and cabinetry with a large breakfast bar. 4 season rooms faces the south with southern views of open fields with tons of wildlife. Additionally, full concrete driveway and a machine shed 42x64.

For open house information, contact Scott Bahnub, Bahnub Realty, LLC/Osseo at 715-597-3128

N1129 Hwy J, Hatfield, 54754

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1976

32 Acres of wooded land + 2 bedroom four season second home. Garden gazebo & detached garage for storage for your toys. Property borders 100's of Clark county forest acres - close to Hatfield recreation area, ATV trails, Lake Arbutus, Bruce Mound winter sports area. Hardwood trees. Selling mostly turn key. 2 electric box set up for RV units. Enjoy this get-away property with family & friends.

For open house information, contact Mary Rufledt, Elite Realty Group, LLC at 715-828-9347

N2994 Us Highway 12, Humbird, 54746

3 Beds 3 Baths | $110,000 | 3,858 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Wonderful Opportunity to start your own business or convert into your home! 50 yr family owned and loved establishment is ready for a new owner. Great location that has direct access to public ATV/UVT/Snowmobile trails. Walking distance to great fishing Lake Emerson, and only a 15 min drive to the beautiful Lake Arbutus. This unique property is a must see that features a 3 BR, 1 BA home, restaurant, with all operating equipment, walk-in cooler, cook station, dining and bar area plus more.

For open house information, contact Jewle Aguilar, Keller Williams Realty Diversified at 715-514-4265

230 Huron Street, Fairchild, 54741

4 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Perfectly set on a tree-shaded lot, this Fairchild beauty feels like home the minute you pull up. The living room is warm and inviting. A spacious kitchen with the option to add an island and/or coffee bar. The main living area provides one level living with a bedroom, bathroom and laundry room. Many updates throughout the home. The back yard deck is a perfect getaway after a long day, so bring a bottle of wine or your favorite brewski & make this house your home. Selling AS IS.

For open house information, contact Erica Lawton, eXp Realty LLC at 866-848-6990

#Toys#The Living Room#Emerson#Bahnub Realty#Llc Osseo#Garden Gazebo#Bruce Mound#Rv#Elite Realty Group#Atv Uvt Snowmobile
ABOUT

With Fairchild Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

