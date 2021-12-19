Check out these homes on the Fairchild market now

(Fairchild, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairchild will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

W12507 Us Highway 10, Fairchild, 54741 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Turn key ready! This remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on just over 3+ acres just outside of Fairchild. This home has many upgrades to include: roof, siding, flooring, kitchen and bathroom to just name a few. Large kitchen has all new appliances and cabinetry with a large breakfast bar. 4 season rooms faces the south with southern views of open fields with tons of wildlife. Additionally, full concrete driveway and a machine shed 42x64.

N1129 Hwy J, Hatfield, 54754 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1976

32 Acres of wooded land + 2 bedroom four season second home. Garden gazebo & detached garage for storage for your toys. Property borders 100's of Clark county forest acres - close to Hatfield recreation area, ATV trails, Lake Arbutus, Bruce Mound winter sports area. Hardwood trees. Selling mostly turn key. 2 electric box set up for RV units. Enjoy this get-away property with family & friends.

N2994 Us Highway 12, Humbird, 54746 3 Beds 3 Baths | $110,000 | 3,858 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Wonderful Opportunity to start your own business or convert into your home! 50 yr family owned and loved establishment is ready for a new owner. Great location that has direct access to public ATV/UVT/Snowmobile trails. Walking distance to great fishing Lake Emerson, and only a 15 min drive to the beautiful Lake Arbutus. This unique property is a must see that features a 3 BR, 1 BA home, restaurant, with all operating equipment, walk-in cooler, cook station, dining and bar area plus more.

230 Huron Street, Fairchild, 54741 4 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Perfectly set on a tree-shaded lot, this Fairchild beauty feels like home the minute you pull up. The living room is warm and inviting. A spacious kitchen with the option to add an island and/or coffee bar. The main living area provides one level living with a bedroom, bathroom and laundry room. Many updates throughout the home. The back yard deck is a perfect getaway after a long day, so bring a bottle of wine or your favorite brewski & make this house your home. Selling AS IS.

