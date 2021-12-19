Check out these homes for sale in Stratford now

(Stratford, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stratford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

289 Champion Street, Lemoore, 93245 2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Welcome to this move-in ready and updated two bedrooms and one bathroom home in Lemoore with a very spacious and inviting backyard. Granite countertops in the kitchen, renovated bathroom with a very spacious walk in shower, updated windows, newer roof and AC! Walking distance from our local park and Lemoore High School. You will want to make sure to set an appointment to see this home.

1160 Cypress Lane, Lemoore, 93245 4 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Perfect family home! At more than 1,600 sqft, this 4 bed, 2 bath home is perfect for families looking for a great home at a great price. The warm and inviting feel is carried throughout the home and the simply landscaped lot allows for easy maintenance or entertaining. With a backyard fireplace, covered patio, and solar you can have it all.

550 Bluejay Avenue, Lemoore, 93245 4 Beds 3 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,298 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Hard to find single story 4 bed 3 bath home with a 3 Car Garage in Lemoore! This Beautiful home features an open concept with new flooring in living and family room. There is new granite installed in both the kitchen and bathrooms. There is also a separate en-suite that could be used as an in-law quarters or perfect when guests are in town!

580 E Spruce Avenue, Lemoore, 93245 4 Beds 3 Baths | $364,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Entertainers Paradise! Whether you have a large family and love to get together, or are a social butterfly that enjoys weekend cook outs and a dip in the pool, this North East Lemoore home has it all! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, an oversized living room, and a formal dining room. The beautiful family room, open to the updated Galley style kitchen complete with large pantry, another wonderful space to chat while company is over or to spend time with kiddos while making dinner. Both areas open to the large covered/partially enclosed deck. The slider presents the family room with great natural lighting, and the pass through window from the kitchen is a fun feature for those get togethers. Beautifully updated flooring through your high traffic areas, dual pane windows and granite counters in the kitchen are just a few of the updates you will find. Also, an oversized driveway for potential RV Parking, and a half bath accessible from the back yard, is perfect for those pool days to keep the traffic out of the house. If that wasn't enough space, enjoy the additional space available in the garage that is fully finished, complete with the half bath, and heat and AC climate controlled from the SECOND unit for the house. Schedule your appointment today, this home will not last!

