ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CA

Check out these homes for sale in Stratford now

Stratford Dispatch
Stratford Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Stratford, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stratford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqwaI_0dR5fCbY00

289 Champion Street, Lemoore, 93245

2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Welcome to this move-in ready and updated two bedrooms and one bathroom home in Lemoore with a very spacious and inviting backyard. Granite countertops in the kitchen, renovated bathroom with a very spacious walk in shower, updated windows, newer roof and AC! Walking distance from our local park and Lemoore High School. You will want to make sure to set an appointment to see this home.

For open house information, contact Erika B Robles, Keller Williams Realty - Kings County at 559-589-1060

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-214399)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCqsC_0dR5fCbY00

1160 Cypress Lane, Lemoore, 93245

4 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Perfect family home! At more than 1,600 sqft, this 4 bed, 2 bath home is perfect for families looking for a great home at a great price. The warm and inviting feel is carried throughout the home and the simply landscaped lot allows for easy maintenance or entertaining. With a backyard fireplace, covered patio, and solar you can have it all.

For open house information, contact Thomas A Curtiss, Keller Williams Realty Tulare County at 559-733-4100

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-213219)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCOqG_0dR5fCbY00

550 Bluejay Avenue, Lemoore, 93245

4 Beds 3 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,298 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Hard to find single story 4 bed 3 bath home with a 3 Car Garage in Lemoore! This Beautiful home features an open concept with new flooring in living and family room. There is new granite installed in both the kitchen and bathrooms. There is also a separate en-suite that could be used as an in-law quarters or perfect when guests are in town!

For open house information, contact Kimber Regan, Help-U-Sell Real Estate at 559-583-1711

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-569967)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeOE7_0dR5fCbY00

580 E Spruce Avenue, Lemoore, 93245

4 Beds 3 Baths | $364,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Entertainers Paradise! Whether you have a large family and love to get together, or are a social butterfly that enjoys weekend cook outs and a dip in the pool, this North East Lemoore home has it all! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, an oversized living room, and a formal dining room. The beautiful family room, open to the updated Galley style kitchen complete with large pantry, another wonderful space to chat while company is over or to spend time with kiddos while making dinner. Both areas open to the large covered/partially enclosed deck. The slider presents the family room with great natural lighting, and the pass through window from the kitchen is a fun feature for those get togethers. Beautifully updated flooring through your high traffic areas, dual pane windows and granite counters in the kitchen are just a few of the updates you will find. Also, an oversized driveway for potential RV Parking, and a half bath accessible from the back yard, is perfect for those pool days to keep the traffic out of the house. If that wasn't enough space, enjoy the additional space available in the garage that is fully finished, complete with the half bath, and heat and AC climate controlled from the SECOND unit for the house. Schedule your appointment today, this home will not last!

For open house information, contact Trinity Logan, Lemoore Real Estate at 559-924-8355

Copyright © 2021 Kings County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KCBRCA-222882)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Stratford, CA
City
Paradise, CA
City
Lemoore, CA
Lemoore, CA
Real Estate
Lemoore, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Art#Ac#Lemoore High School
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Stratford Dispatch

Stratford Dispatch

Stratford, CA
30
Followers
301
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stratford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy