Check out these Melcher-Dallas homes on the market

(Melcher-Dallas, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Melcher-Dallas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

601 S 1St Street, Knoxville, 50138 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom on a corner lot, in the heart of Knoxville. This home has been well-maintained, with many updates and remodels over the past several years, but is still ready for updates with the new owners. The spacious main floor boasts beautiful, and original woodwork, ,a main floor bedroom with laundry and full bathroom attached, living room , dinning room and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen offers access to a 3 season porch, an unfinished basement , as well as an additional staircase leading up to one of the bedrooms. The second story offers lots of storage space, as well as three bedrooms and a second full bath. The original garage was used as a storage shed, and a spacious, new garage with a 2nd driveway was built in 2019.

114 W Robinson Street, Knoxville, 50138 4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,605 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Look at all this room! With over 2600 sq/ft of finished space, this house is accommodating for the whole family! Tons of original woodwork sprawls throughout a majority of the home. 2 beds as well as both the full and 3/4 bath are on the main floor. Upstairs you'll find the 3rd and 4th bedroom, along with a room that is plumbed and ready for another full bath or turned into a 5th bedroom. The home boasts a spacious kitchen, living, and dining areas for all of your get-togethers. The house is conveniently located just blocks away from Knoxville's downtown, and just minutes away from all the town has to offer. Call today for your personal private tour!

530 N 4Th Street, Milo, 50166 4 Beds 4 Baths | $226,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Here is an amazing oppurtunity to own an in town home with out of town feeling. This extremly roomy home home sits on a huge lot and features a massive 60x50 steel buiding with concrete floor.

701 E Main Street, Knoxville, 50138 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,114 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Make this affordable home your own for cheaper than renting. This home has a Livingroom, dining room, bathroom, kitchen, a large laundry/ mudroom and a small bedroom on the main level. In the upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms. The yard is huge! Ample room for children and pets to play as well as to put up a large garage. The roof is metal and the vinyl windows come with a lifetime guarantee through Window World. There is parking pad up by the home and additional parking off of the alley. Schedule your showing today!

