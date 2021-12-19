Check out these homes for sale in Franklin now

(Franklin, VT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Franklin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

Lot 3 Fox Den Estate, Highgate, 05459 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in None

New Construction in East Highgate. Use our plans or bring your own. Community Septic will have small HOA fee yet to be determined. Owner is licensed Real Estate Agent

For open house information, contact Jeremy Allard, S. R. Smith Real Estate at 802-524-6717

51 Jayview Drive, Swanton, 05488 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Charming three bedroom, one bath home on double lot with deeded lake access. This home has been completely remodeled in the last ten years. Gleaming wood floors and beautiful tile work highlight the updates that this house has undergone. This will truly be a place that you are proud to call your own.

For open house information, contact Michael Savage, Paul Poquette Realty Group LLC at 802-524-9501

71 Hammond Shore, Franklin, 05457 3 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Rare opportunity to buy a home on owned land at Lake Carmi! Peaceful and cozy, this year-round home has its own deeded lake access. At Lake Carmi you will find a 4-season recreational haven where you can enjoy fishing (year-round!), swimming, boating, snowmobiling and snowshoeing...or head to nearby Jay Peak for the best skiing in the east! This single level home offers easy maintenance inside and out, situated on a corner lot surrounded by open cropland and woods. New black metal corrugated roof was just installed in Summer 2021. The small tool shed provides additional storage. Ample yard space for gardens, lawn games, and the fire pit awaits you! Easy commute to St. Albans, and only an hour from Burlington and Montreal. This is truly affordable lake living at its best!

For open house information, contact Dianna Benoit-Kittell, KW Vermont- Enosburg at 802-782-4342

33-35 Canada Street, Swanton, 05488 4 Beds 3 Baths | $355,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,048 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Unique Swanton opportunity! This mixed-use, income producing property has so much potential. The main home has been converted to a functioning salon, but could also be transformed back to a single family home. Beautiful architectural touches such as wood floors, an elegant fireplace and large bay windows give the home a charming, farmhouse feel. This property also features a 1 bed, 1 bath accessory apartment with great rental history and a tenant currently in place. Sitting on 1.28 acres, you also get 50' of private river access to enjoy. Located just 5 minutes from the Canadian border, and centrally located for easy commutes to Burlington or Plattsburgh, this type of property doesn't come along often. Come check out all the possibilities at this fantastic home!

For open house information, contact Leland Ryea, KW Vermont at 802-654-8500