Top homes for sale in Rangeley

Rangeley, ME

Rangeley News Beat
 2 days ago

(Rangeley, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rangeley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

0 Wilson Mills Road, Adamstown, 04964

2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | 320 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Rare opportunity for seclusion in the mountains of western Maine. Surrounded by 22,000 acres of Maine Public Reserve Land this cabin is nestled on an island in the shadows of late succession red spruce and white pine forests on four-acre Loon Island in West Richardson Pond. This boat only access cabin is on a very secure lease from the state of Maine. True off grid relaxation with 100 watt solar panels to power 12v lights in addition, two “inverter” generators are included for periods of higher demand. The owners installed a new gray water system in full regulatory compliance. The property comes complete with 2 boats and 2 outboard motors to access the property. Views of surrounding mountains and tranquil waters. Catch native brook trout or just kayak around the pond watching loons, hawks, eagles, and the myriad of flora and fauna that the western mountains have to offer. Located in the highly desirable Rangeley Lakes Region this gem will not last long.

15 Harold Ross Road, Dallas Plt, 04970

3 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 2010

ESCAPE to this charming log home and enjoy the 4 seasons Maine has to offer in the Rangeley Lakes Region. Just 6 miles to Saddleback Mountain, a 4-season resort. This open concept home offers living room with gas fireplace, fully applianced kitchen, full bath with custom shower/whirlpool tub, that includes multiple shower heads and a built in sound system, 2 bedrooms on the main level and a large sleeping loft on the 2nd level. Farmer's porch and back deck along with walkout basement with garage door for easy storage of recreational vehicles. Property sold fully furnished.

