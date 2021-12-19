Check out these homes on the Dennis market now

(Dennis, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dennis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

143 Cr 392, Tishomingo, 38873 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Hunt and Fish from Your Own Backyard! This home has open concept kitchen-dining and living area. Metal roof, laminate flooring, new carpet, fresh paint and tile bathrooms add to its appeal. The outside features a bar, chicken and quail coops, multiple garden spots, approximately 8 plus acres of road frontage, totally fenced acreage (some needs repairs) and huge pond ready for fishing. Two open fields for horses, cows, goats, etc. and a huge hunting house where owner has taken deer, rabbits and squirrel. All this and only two miles from the waterway. If you want country living, it might be what you have been looking for...

For open house information, contact Elite 3 Joyce Park, COLDWELL BANKER SOUTHERN REAL ESTATE at 662-620-2232

200 Saddle Club Road, Golden, 38847 4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,126 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Check out this beautiful ranch-style home in the country! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on 5 acres in Itawamba county. Quick access to I22 - means you can have the best of both worlds. Partially wooded and mixed with pasture land. Seller will contribute up to $1500 in buyers closing cost. Don't miss out on this one, call to schedule your showing today!! All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Camelia Winstead, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

33701 S Hwy 25, Golden, 38847 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Unique cottage home tucked away on 40 acres offering privacy, surrounded by gently rolling fields and mature tree lined groves. This home is less than 3 years old containing 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in the living room, eat-in kitchen and oversized porches for entertaining. Also, included is an older home that can be used for a rental property or additional storage. All information subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Keith Henley, RE/MAX Elite, REALTORS(r) at 662-767-4700