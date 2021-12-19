Top homes for sale in Kenmare

(Kenmare, ND) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kenmare than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

111 1St Ave Se, Kenmare, 58746 2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1953

With a little TLC this could be a great home. There are two bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom. Galley style kitchen with an area for a kitchen table. Off the kitchen is a nice size living room. The basement is unfinished but is has previously been framed and could potentionally have two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. This home is being sold as is.

For open house information, contact Lynne Reisenauer, KW Inspire Realty at 701-838-6800

309 2Nd Street Ne, Kenmare, 58746 3 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Large corner lot with views of Des Lac's lake from kitchen and family room windows. Enjoy one level living on the main floor. Spacious family room with a formal dining room space. Three large bedrooms and two baths on the main floor. Master en suite has a large newly remodeled tile shower. Enjoy Central air in the home from the wall Heat/Ac pump converter units. Designer blinds in the family room, formal dining area, and upstairs bedrooms. Great investment opportunity with the full kitchen, living room, 3/4 bath, laundry, storage and two bedroom option in the basement, for a possible 5 bedroom home. Basement rooms need egress windows to be legal. The three car garage and oversized driveway provide ample space for vehicles and easy maneuvering.

For open house information, contact Lori VanWinkle, NextHome Legendary Properties at 701-852-8151