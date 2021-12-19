ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, MT

Top homes for sale in White Sulphur Springs

White Sulphur Springs Updates
 2 days ago

(White Sulphur Springs, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in White Sulphur Springs. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hd9h2_0dR5f6OR00

1780 Hwy 89 North, White Sulphur Springs, 59645

7 Beds 8 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,553 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Surrounded by US Forest Service on 3 sides and a conservation easement on the 4th, you'll find this comfortable, unpretentious cabin/lodge on 2.75 acres tucked in the trees along Sheep Creek. Accessible year 'round from picturesque Highway 89 that runs between White Sulphur Springs and Neihart, this property offers endless recreation, entrepreneurial prospects, and the freedom and space to host family and friends for guaranteed memory-making.The fully-furnished home offers 7 oversized bedrooms, 7.5 baths, two living rooms, a rec room, and abundant windows offering natural light and soul-soothing forest views in every direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjbdk_0dR5f6OR00

410 East Lincoln Street, White Sulphur Springs, 59645

3 Beds 1 Bath | $112,595 | Manufactured Home | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath mobile sits two blocks off of Main Street in White Sulphur Springs. The views of the Park Hills are stunning from this property. There is a two car garage and the yard is partially fenced. This home is within walking distance of banks, grocery stores, eateries, the hot springs, local bakery, brewery, and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DiGfr_0dR5f6OR00

16 2Nd Avenue Se Se, White Sulphur Springs, 59645

1 Bed 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,137 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This charming turn of the century property is located in the heart of White Sulphur Springs. This lovely one level home has several updates and is located on a corner lot. The carriage house serves as the garage. The large lot is a beautiful place to entertain. White Sulphur Springs does not have zoning currently so this could be a wonderful place for a residence or a retail business. It is a stone's throw away from the local brewery, a few blocks from the hot springs, and the local eateries. The possibilities are endless with this property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fX9E2_0dR5f6OR00

104 East Houston Street, White Sulphur Springs, 59645

2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Location! Location! Location! This cozy home is situated close to downtown near the hustle and bustle of White Sulphur Springs. There is currently no zoning so this property is a blank canvas for you to have a residence, a business, or just whatever your heart desires! This home has beautiful, new kitchen flooring. The utilities are on the main floor so perfect for one level living. There is a single car garage in the back. White Sulphur Springs is a mecca for recreationlists! Great area for hunting, fishing, skiing, hiking, and all things outdoors. Soak at the local hot springs, dine at one of the fine eateries, and grab a beer at the local brewery. This rural town has a lot to offer.

