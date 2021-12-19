Take a look at these homes on the Arco market now

(Arco, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Arco. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

635 Decoria Avenue, Arco, 83213 3 Beds 3 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cozy little 3 bed 1.5 bath home in Arco Idaho on 2 lots! Plenty of room to stretch here. There are storage sheds in the back. A new furnace and a pellet stove heat the home. Master bath attached to master bedroom. New water heater. Enclosed carport. There is room for a loft or bonus bedroom in the attic but it will need to be finished. Fenced back yard. The additional lot can be built on or sold separately. New exterior paint 2 years ago.Come and check it out.

For open house information, contact Boone Barnes, L P Barnes Real Estate at 208-527-3307

347 Louise Drive, Arco, 83213 2 Beds 1 Bath | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Check out this adorable remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Arco. Looking for a small town feel? Head out to this new listing close to schools and everything Arco has to offer.

For open house information, contact Renee Spurgeon, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis at 208-524-6000

590 Park Road, Arco, 83213 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This is truly a rare gem. Ever dream of owning a hobby farm in a wonderful rural Idaho community? Well, this is your opportunity to make that happen. Located within the city limits of Arco Idaho, and attached to city services, this immaculate 3 bed 2 bath home is surrounded by 7.5 acres of pasture with an on-site irrigation well, excellent water rights, and hand lines and buried main lines. There are numerous outbuildings for storage, and a shop with a wood stove for woodworking, engine repair or whatever you fancy. Everything on site was built to last 2 lifetimes. The barn is set up handy for a few cows or goats, with individual covered stalls, auto waterers and water spigots. You will even marvel at the root cellar! The lawn is mature and immaculate with auto sprinklers. The 10-foot-tall lilac bushes that surround the house maintain an incredible amount of privacy. The home itself has been extensively remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, kitchen sink and appliances, new flooring and new bathrooms. The living area is large, bright, and extremely cozy with beautiful hardwood flooring and a propane insert stove that may even make a hardened lumberjack jealous. If you are considering a move at this time in your life, and you want a complete hobby farm setup this is it. Call today

For open house information, contact Boone Barnes, L P Barnes Real Estate at 208-527-3307

350 Rena Street, Arco, 83213 4 Beds 1 Bath | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,248 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This home was updated in 2018 with new paint, carpet, metal roof and vinyl siding, and fully remodeled kitchen, there are 2 rooms downstairs with a family room and the laundry, with a place to possibly put in a second bathroom and lots of storage under the stairs. The yard is fenced with chain link and you can sit in the back yard and have a view of the number hill. it has an insulated one car garage and a bonus room or office. Established yard and you could possibly put in a garden. Close to dining and plenty of places for recreation. All offer's will be looked at by seller

For open house information, contact Melyssa Cuellar, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties at 208-539-7027