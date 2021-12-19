ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Ashley: See what’s on the market now

(Ashley, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ashley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R92WW_0dR5f4cz00

329 N Jeffery Avenue, Ithaca, 48847

4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,414 Square Feet | Built in 1950

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY for the buyer of this super maintained and updated 4 bedroom home with over 2,400 sq ft, situated in a preferred neighborhood in the City of Ithaca. Only 3 walking blocks from all of the local shops on Center Street, and less than a block from North Elementary School. This extra-large corner lot spans the block, and includes 2 single garages and a fenced back yard. Newer roof and furnace for peace of mind.

For open house information, contact Lane Leppink, Eagle Realty at 989-427-5609

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmDN0_0dR5f4cz00

115 N First, Bannister, 48807

3 Beds 3 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on corner lot in Bannister. Attached garage. Easy commute to Lansing, St Johns, Ithaca, Chesaning and Owosso and surrounding areas. Open floor plan. Metal roof. 2 covered porches and deck.

For open house information, contact CAROL PERRY, Chesaning Realty at 989-845-6000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Shiawassee Regional Board of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1BhW_0dR5f4cz00

10302 Thornapple Drive, Perrinton, 48871

3 Beds 3 Baths | $336,715 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to the ''Pine Ridge'' by Oak Ridge Homes! Check out this great plan or call us for a full list of our new construction inventory. This gorgeous plan has 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 full baths, a 3-car garage. and first floor laundry! All homes are built to Oak Ridge Homes standard specs which are second to none! 2 x 6 construction, 95% efficient furnace, designer kitchens and much more. You can upgrade too! For more details inquire today!! Disclaimer: Photos could be of a previous model and may depict upgrades.

For open house information, contact Tracy Snyder, Impact Real Estate at 517-402-6544

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Jalw_0dR5f4cz00

1242 N State Road, Ithaca, 48847

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1956

LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! THIS HOME HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED WITH NO DETAIL MISSED!! IF YOU NEED A HOME OFFICE, THIS HOME HAS SEVERAL CHOICES WTIH 4 BEDROOMS, PLUS WORKOUT ROOM, CRAFT ROOM, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, TONS OF STORAGE. YOU HAVE AN AMAZING GAS FIREPLACE ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND A WOOD FIREPLACE IN THE BASEMENT. ENTERTAINING SPACES BOTH INSIDE AND OUT WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH UPDATED DECK THAT HAS NEW CABLE RAILING , WROUGHT IRON FLOWER BOXES AND COMPLETELY LANDSCAPED WITH GARDEN AREA. PLUS ATTACHED GARAGE WITH ATTACHED 14X16 HEATED WORKSHOP, COMPLETE WITH DOG AREA WITH ACCESS TO FENCED SIDE YARD.

For open house information, contact Marci Browne, AMERICA'S CHOICE REALTY LLC at 989-875-5148

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS.

