House hunt Ashley: See what’s on the market now

329 N Jeffery Avenue, Ithaca, 48847 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,414 Square Feet | Built in 1950

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY for the buyer of this super maintained and updated 4 bedroom home with over 2,400 sq ft, situated in a preferred neighborhood in the City of Ithaca. Only 3 walking blocks from all of the local shops on Center Street, and less than a block from North Elementary School. This extra-large corner lot spans the block, and includes 2 single garages and a fenced back yard. Newer roof and furnace for peace of mind.

115 N First, Bannister, 48807 3 Beds 3 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on corner lot in Bannister. Attached garage. Easy commute to Lansing, St Johns, Ithaca, Chesaning and Owosso and surrounding areas. Open floor plan. Metal roof. 2 covered porches and deck.

10302 Thornapple Drive, Perrinton, 48871 3 Beds 3 Baths | $336,715 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to the ''Pine Ridge'' by Oak Ridge Homes! Check out this great plan or call us for a full list of our new construction inventory. This gorgeous plan has 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 full baths, a 3-car garage. and first floor laundry! All homes are built to Oak Ridge Homes standard specs which are second to none! 2 x 6 construction, 95% efficient furnace, designer kitchens and much more. You can upgrade too! For more details inquire today!! Disclaimer: Photos could be of a previous model and may depict upgrades.

1242 N State Road, Ithaca, 48847 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1956

LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! THIS HOME HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED WITH NO DETAIL MISSED!! IF YOU NEED A HOME OFFICE, THIS HOME HAS SEVERAL CHOICES WTIH 4 BEDROOMS, PLUS WORKOUT ROOM, CRAFT ROOM, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, TONS OF STORAGE. YOU HAVE AN AMAZING GAS FIREPLACE ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND A WOOD FIREPLACE IN THE BASEMENT. ENTERTAINING SPACES BOTH INSIDE AND OUT WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH UPDATED DECK THAT HAS NEW CABLE RAILING , WROUGHT IRON FLOWER BOXES AND COMPLETELY LANDSCAPED WITH GARDEN AREA. PLUS ATTACHED GARAGE WITH ATTACHED 14X16 HEATED WORKSHOP, COMPLETE WITH DOG AREA WITH ACCESS TO FENCED SIDE YARD.

