Kirklin, IN

Take a look at these homes on the Kirklin market now

Kirklin News Watch
 2 days ago

(Kirklin, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kirklin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191Q2h_0dR5f2rX00

951 Walsh Avenue, Frankfort, 46041

2 Beds 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 872 Square Feet | Built in 1946

You will feel right at home with this cute bungalow. It offers two large bedrooms larger closets. The living area and kitchen offer a great open flow. So much storage space in the basement. The backyard is fully fenced in and has a larger garage. (sold as-is only)

For open house information, contact Jazah Jones, BerkshireHathaway HS IN Realty at 765-449-8844

Copyright © 2021 Lafayette Regional Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LRAORIN-202141367)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGK6g_0dR5f2rX00

107 Jarit Drive, Sheridan, 46069

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,819 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Rare custom brick ranch home in Sheridan w/ NO HOA located on dead-end street! 3BD/2BA ready for your personal upgrades! Open family room w/gas fireplace. Huge kitchen w/tons of oak cabinets & island. Gas Fireplace has never been used! You will love the spacious Master Suite. Large lot on the edge of Country Living! **Home is being sold AS-IS.** Furnace installed 2013. Easy access to Sheridan Schools.

For open house information, contact Heather Roudebush, Highgarden Real Estate at 317-205-4320

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21822908)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvDgI_0dR5f2rX00

303 Indianapolis Avenue, Lebanon, 46052

4 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Large 4 bedroom 2 full bath in downtown Lebanon. Large backyard gives a country feel yet only minutes from all the amazing things Lebanon has to offer. Open first floor is great for entertaining and large family gatherings. New roof in 2018. New HVAC in 2020

For open house information, contact Loren Long, CENTURY 21 Scheetz at 317-844-5111

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21825314)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5HV4_0dR5f2rX00

106 N Meridian Street, Colfax, 46041

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Walk in to this open concept house with new flooring throughout, this property comes with brand new windows, a newer roof, and an updated kitchen. All 3 bedrooms have new carpet along with a newly added 1/2 bath. This house is on a quiet street tucked away in the small town of Colfax. Do not miss this property! Come visit, it will not last long! One year Home Warranty is being offered!

For open house information, contact Mathew Lucas, Realty Executives Premier at 219-405-3647

Copyright © 2021 Kosciusko Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KBORIN-202146789)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Kirklin, IN
