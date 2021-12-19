House hunt Norfork: See what’s on the market now

(Norfork, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Norfork. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

406 Mc 7068, Flippin, 72634 2 Beds 1 Bath | $239,000 | Farm | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in None

BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE SETTING, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATHROOM BRICK HOME, NEWLY RENOVATED ON 5 ACRES. IDEAL HOBBY FARM.

For open house information, contact Paul Johnson, White River USA Real Estate at 870-445-4546

2044 Shadow Oak Drive, Mountain Home, 72653 3 Beds 2 Baths | $258,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 1994

BEAUTIFUL HOME with so many updates. Split bedroom plan, eat-in kitchen, dining room, gas-log fireplace, glassed sun room, nicely landscaped lot.

For open house information, contact COOPER COVERDALE, GILBERT REALTY CO at 870-425-6282

351 Panther Heights Road, Mountain Home, 72653 4 Beds 6 Baths | $2,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,162 Square Feet | Built in 2006

From the moment you drive thru the beautiful iron privacy gates, this home speaks luxury. 4 bedrooms, all with on suite. Two kitchens, outdoor kitchen, family area, heated floors, office, workout area, upgraded security, two laundry areas. This home offers split bedroom plan for privacy. Beautiful hard wood floors and stained concrete. Gorgeous dome ceiling in living room. Chandelier drops for easy maintenance. The saltwater pool and spa overlook stunning views of Lake Norfork. Block and wood perimeter fencing allows privacy. Attached, heated and cooled 1700’ 4 bay garage with man cave and half bath. New HVAC Geothermal for high efficiency. Patios and decks galore, water features, fire pit, end of road privacy, located near your choice of marinas but just a short distance from shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact KELLY HORNE-JOHNSON, CENTURY 21 LeMAC EAST at 870-492-7653

60 Yorkshire Lane, Mountain Home, 72653 2 Beds 1 Bath | $245,000 | 972 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Interested in a VRBO opportunity ? 2 HOMES on Private 2 Acres ! You will just love this setting ! Main home was built in 2009. Enjoy this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with open floor plan design. Cozy kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar and dining area. Spacious living room with built in shelf unit TV included. Sliding glass doors lead out from the bedroom and kitchen to the patio and fenced in back yard. Pump house is charming all on its own. Large garden area and huge storage shed and hot tub! 2nd home is a nostalgic 1934 cabin with original wood work that has 1 bedroom with wood burning fireplace, 1 bath, living area, kitchen, dining area and storage. Both homes have their own septic but share the well. Plenty of room for RV parking and toy storage. Convenient location to Norfork Lake and White River access area to accommodate your fishing and water sports activities.

For open house information, contact KATHY MONTGOMERY, PEGLAR REAL ESTATE GROUP at 870-425-4300