ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfork, AR

House hunt Norfork: See what’s on the market now

Norfork Updates
Norfork Updates
 2 days ago

(Norfork, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Norfork. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUPTY_0dR5f1yo00

406 Mc 7068, Flippin, 72634

2 Beds 1 Bath | $239,000 | Farm | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in None

BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE SETTING, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATHROOM BRICK HOME, NEWLY RENOVATED ON 5 ACRES. IDEAL HOBBY FARM.

For open house information, contact Paul Johnson, White River USA Real Estate at 870-445-4546

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10993808)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXGqs_0dR5f1yo00

2044 Shadow Oak Drive, Mountain Home, 72653

3 Beds 2 Baths | $258,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 1994

BEAUTIFUL HOME with so many updates. Split bedroom plan, eat-in kitchen, dining room, gas-log fireplace, glassed sun room, nicely landscaped lot.

For open house information, contact COOPER COVERDALE, GILBERT REALTY CO at 870-425-6282

Copyright © 2021 North Central Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCBRAR-122935)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOX8A_0dR5f1yo00

351 Panther Heights Road, Mountain Home, 72653

4 Beds 6 Baths | $2,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,162 Square Feet | Built in 2006

From the moment you drive thru the beautiful iron privacy gates, this home speaks luxury. 4 bedrooms, all with on suite. Two kitchens, outdoor kitchen, family area, heated floors, office, workout area, upgraded security, two laundry areas. This home offers split bedroom plan for privacy. Beautiful hard wood floors and stained concrete. Gorgeous dome ceiling in living room. Chandelier drops for easy maintenance. The saltwater pool and spa overlook stunning views of Lake Norfork. Block and wood perimeter fencing allows privacy. Attached, heated and cooled 1700’ 4 bay garage with man cave and half bath. New HVAC Geothermal for high efficiency. Patios and decks galore, water features, fire pit, end of road privacy, located near your choice of marinas but just a short distance from shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact KELLY HORNE-JOHNSON, CENTURY 21 LeMAC EAST at 870-492-7653

Copyright © 2021 North Central Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCBRAR-122709)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBnAB_0dR5f1yo00

60 Yorkshire Lane, Mountain Home, 72653

2 Beds 1 Bath | $245,000 | 972 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Interested in a VRBO opportunity ? 2 HOMES on Private 2 Acres ! You will just love this setting ! Main home was built in 2009. Enjoy this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with open floor plan design. Cozy kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar and dining area. Spacious living room with built in shelf unit TV included. Sliding glass doors lead out from the bedroom and kitchen to the patio and fenced in back yard. Pump house is charming all on its own. Large garden area and huge storage shed and hot tub! 2nd home is a nostalgic 1934 cabin with original wood work that has 1 bedroom with wood burning fireplace, 1 bath, living area, kitchen, dining area and storage. Both homes have their own septic but share the well. Plenty of room for RV parking and toy storage. Convenient location to Norfork Lake and White River access area to accommodate your fishing and water sports activities.

For open house information, contact KATHY MONTGOMERY, PEGLAR REAL ESTATE GROUP at 870-425-4300

Copyright © 2021 North Central Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCBRAR-122727)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Norfork, AR
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Sports#Restaurants#Open House#Ar#Gilbert Realty Co#New Hvac Geothermal#Patios
Norfork Updates

Norfork Updates

Norfork, AR
36
Followers
297
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norfork Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy