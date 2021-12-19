House hunt Garden Valley: See what’s on the market now

(Garden Valley, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Garden Valley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

21 Ponderosa Way, Garden Valley, 83622 4 Beds 2 Baths | $739,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Bring your golf clubs! The perfect location nestled right in the heart of Terrace Lakes Golf Resort! Just steps away from the #10 tee box and #18 green, this beautiful two level home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floor plan, granite kitchen counters, breakfast bar, a large one car garage with extra room to store your golf clubs, carts and snow mobiles! Enjoy warm cozy evenings by the fire, or just sit out on the beautiful wrap around covered deck, relax and take in the tranquility that mountain living brings!

7 Snowbird Ln, Garden Valley, 83622 5 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,795 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This amazing property consists of a 2400 SF main house and a 1775 SF guest house on 1.2 acres in beautiful Garden Valley. There are 3 other adjacent lots that are also being offered for sale, (MLS # 98821988, 98821989, 98821990) allowing your property to be up to 4.07 acres. Open- concept floor plan, gourmet kitchen, geothermal heating and more.

37 Wapiti Court, Garden Valley, 83622 3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Enjoy meadow and mountain views with an abundance of wildlife in this inviting single-level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in South Fork Landing! Open floorplan with custom river rock hearth for wood stove. Kitchen designed for entertaining! Master has large walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom, and opens to back patio for morning coffee or relaxing in the evening. Low maintenance mountain living close to the South Fork of the Payette River. Estimated completion January 2022.

25 Singing Springs Way, Garden Valley, 83622 3 Beds 3 Baths | $839,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,570 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Ring in the new year in style! Pond and mountain views in this custom home designed for mountain living! The Landing offers main floor living with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and open floorplan. Bonus room with bath on 2nd level ideal for home theater or additional bedroom. Entertainer's kitchen with large island, refrigerated wine/beverage bar, high-end Bosch appliances, and double pantry! Wonderful master with gas fireplace and en-suite bath that includes dual vanities, soaker tub, walk-in closet, and opens to the backyard. Photos will be updated with progression on home. Amenities list under document tab.

