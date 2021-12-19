ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, NE

Take a look at these homes for sale in Fullerton

Fullerton News Flash
 2 days ago

(Fullerton, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fullerton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1501 23Rd Street, Central City, 68826

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Custom built Brick ranch style home on a corner lot. This home includes many features not found in new construction. Lots of storage and built-in's. Well-maintained one Owner home built in 1963 with lots of updates recently. Formal living room with wood fireplace. Formal dining room and an eating area off kitchen. Family room in basement has a 2nd wood fireplace. Bedrooms have built in dressers and large closets with lots of storage. Concrete patio in back offers privacy. UGSP on own well. Great location near schools!

2604 26Th Ave, Central City, 68826

3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,987 Square Feet | Built in 1995

SMALL ACREAGE ON THE EDGE OF TOWN! Secluded in a parklike setting is this almost 3,000 sq ft 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. Home has open floor plan with spacious rooms that include Eat in kitchen, large walk in pantry, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and sunroom. All appliances included! 2 car garage converted into perfect space for a home based business. Home is well insulated with 2 x 6 exterior walls. Separate garage/shop is insulated, too! Huge yard with private well fed sprinkler system. Backyard deck and mature landscaping that includes many flowering plants and trees.

