Leakey, TX

Top homes for sale in Leakey

Leakey News Beat
 2 days ago

(Leakey, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Leakey. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2269 Old Rocksprings Rd, Leakey, 78873

2 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,301 Square Feet | Built in 2014

600+' Frio Waterfront-Secluded Ranchette on 10.8+/- acres. Experience big Texas Hill Country views & discover nature along this waterfront property on the Frio River. Enjoy rural luxury w/a sustainably designed unique 2300sf custom home built w/accessible features. This home awaits to inspire w/a welcoming open floor plan w/soaring ceilings, rooms filled with brilliant natural light, architecturally designed for views & privacy, expansive porches, rain gardens w/paths, 16x16 cedar deck, raised herb garden, screened gazebo in garden, garage loft w/electric lift, concrete/stone steps to river edge w/handrails & more. The property gently slopes towards the creek where a circle drive awaits to provide access to a screened in porch for the ultimate waterfront setting for all to enjoy time in or out of the river. This peaceful homestead is unrestricted in use & has overall unique capabilities to include: seasonal waterfall, fenced flower beds, wheelchair accessible doorways, oversized showers w/2 shower heads, grab bars, induction cooktop, RV septic hookup, 30 amp RV electrical hookup, outside conduit and electric panel for future hot tub, fiber optic High Speed internet & more.

161 David Rankin Rd, Rio Frio, 78873

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 2010

In the market for a low maintenance home with long beautiful views and easy access? This 3BR/2B barndo is located on the west side of landmark Saddle Mountain, and will provide gorgeous sunset views. Separated by a covered breezeway there is a bedroom and bathroom on one side for your guests and a kitchen, living, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the other side. Sidewalks around the home keep everything tidy and a sturdy fenced yard that incorporates the breezeway is perfect for your pooch or kiddos. There is a good sized barn with water and electricity and an attached shed. The improvements sit on 2 acres and there is a second septic tank behind the home on the side of the hill for another structure or an RV. The views from this elevation are spectacular! You will be 1.3 miles to a beautiful Frio River public crossing and only 3 miles from Leakey! $259,000.

Leakey, TX
ABOUT

With Leakey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

