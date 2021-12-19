Port Leyden-curious? These homes are on the market

(Port Leyden, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Port Leyden. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

5040 Ward Rd, Turin, 13473 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Mobile Home | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautiful 14.9 acres with frontage on Ward Road. This property is on a plowed road with snowmobile and atv/utv trails. Property consists of a 1976, 980 sqft mobile home plus a 16X20 addition built in 2007 and a 2015 24X10 shed. Addition has a pellet stove and a bar. All plumbing is inside. Easy to maintain during the winter months.

7936 Pleasant Lake Road, Brantingham, 13312 4 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Lakeside Majesty looking for lucky new owner! On a quiet non-motorized private lake, with everything for a year round home or relaxing getaway. Open concept 1st floor is great for entertaining. Up the spiral staircase are 3 large bedrooms & full bath. Master bedroom with private balcony to enjoy your morning coffee & listen to the loons on the lake. Third floor loft is great for extra bunking space. Partially finished basement makes a great game room & could easily add a bathroom. In the summer, the spring fed lake is clear & clean for swimming, fishing, & kayaking. Waters abundant with perch, bass, bullhead, and stocked with trout. If you golf, drive your cart right to the golf course across the lake! Close to Otter Creek Horse Trails & nearly 600 miles of ATV trails...you will be busy all summer! Within 1 mile of 4 popular restaurants & The Brantingham Store; you can have dinner then come home to a campfire on the large dock. With an average snowfall of 200 inches per year, you will have no shortage of fluffy white stuff for all your winter activities. Skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, & snowmobiling on over 500 miles of trails in the beautiful Adirondacks. This is a must see!

9792 Egypt Road, Boonville, 13309 3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great country location yet close to Rt 12. Three beds, 1.5 baths, HUGE family room, full dining room, 1st floor laundry. Nice kitchen and mudroom. 12 x 16 deck with sun-setter awning. Detached garage with heated shop. Full house generator. Comes with appliances. Ramps are easily removed. There is a former trailer site with separate well and septic beyond the garage headed toward Rt 12. May be able to rent this site with proper permitting. Snowmobile trails & BREIA trails are close by.

12616 State Route 12, Boonville, 13309 2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Boonville Ranch-This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is move in ready and freshly remodeled. Located between Alder Creek and Boonville, this 2 bedroom home has a living room, kitchen, dining/ laundry area, and an unfinished 1/2 story above, offering plenty of potential. Purchase to live in, or use as an investment property. With direct snowmobile access, between Old Forge and Tug Hill, this property would serve well as a snowmobile rental, second home, or commercial use property. Being offered as a residence with 2 acres for $169,000, or all 14 acres and commercial use at $225,000, with great exposure on the main highway! Exterior wood boiler, forced air furnace, stainless steel appliances, easy maintenance metal roof and vinyl siding, a large attached 2 stall garage/workshop, small pond and surrounded by fields, and no immediate neighbors makes this one an great find!

