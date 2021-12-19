ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Arkdale? These houses are on the market

Arkdale News Beat
 2 days ago

(Arkdale, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Arkdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMN39_0dR5evqg00

202 N Main Street, Friendship, 53934

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch located right on Friendship Lake! This house has an open concept floor plan throughout main areas so you can make it your very own. The views are absolutely breath taking, you have to see for yourself! Convenient location right out of town and situated near Friendship Park and on Friendship Lake. The bedrooms are very spacious with accommodating closet space. Also features a 2 car attached garage and paved driveway. This home has so much to offer so schedule an appointment to see today!

For open house information, contact Adolf Pavelec, Pavelec Realty at 608-339-3388

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3acn_0dR5evqg00

1436 Browndeer Ave, Arkdale, 54613

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 500 Square Feet | Built in None

Cabin in the woods you've been looking to call your own! Take your pick of Golf courses in the area, several within a 20 minute driving range, short drive to Lake Petenwell, ample public hunting lands nearby, or ATV from your front yard which can connect to miles of trails. All just 45 minutes North of Wisconsin Dells. Make the trip today, It will be worth it. Ideal Year Round Retreat! This retreat sits on 1.51 wooded acres and has a drive throughout. Plenty of room to relax and play here. The home has been reinsulated recently and passed draft testing.

For open house information, contact Beth Stoughtenger-DeForge, Castle Rock Realty LLC at 608-847-6020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRWDx_0dR5evqg00

418 Wood Avenue, Nekoosa, 54457

3 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming & spacious 1 1/2 story Bungalow w/ beautiful backyard enclosed w/ new fence! Home looks small from outside, but has 2.5 car garage heated w/pellet stove & bursts w/ space inside! New updated bathrooms, kitchen & front entry, main floor new flooring, window & trim, large pantry, new exterior doors, drywall, paint & patio door w/deck off primary suite! New finished bonus room in basement, portico over back door, insulation in walls, water heater, central air & appliances! Move-in Ready

For open house information, contact Sheila Johnson, Clearview Realty LLC at 715-299-8500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0tUB_0dR5evqg00

Lot 4 14Th Ct, Friendship, 53934

2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Construction to begin with a signed building contract. Custom “WOW” home! Walk in to unexpected high end finishes. Open & inviting floor plan. Oversized windows galore to provide many views of the golf course. Primary suite has a great sized bedroom, fantastic walk in closet, and a bathroom that is straight out of a luxury magazine! Separate laundry and mud rooms to keep things tidy and organized. Don’t overlook the large, covered, private deck that can easily be converted to a 3 season room in the future! And you want a garage for “oversized” stuff? This has it! HUGE! The lower level can easily add (in the future) another 2 bedrooms, family room, and full bath without sacrificing storage.

For open house information, contact Kerri Campbell, Home Connection Realty at 608-445-8275

