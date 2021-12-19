House hunt Rabun Gap: See what’s on the market now

(Rabun Gap, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rabun Gap will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

523 Coleman River, Clayton, 30525 5 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,760 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Coleman River Road - 10.78 acres with well constructed 3900 s.f 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home, 20 x 30 timber frame pavilion, and 40 x 60, 3 bay metal building. Exceptional grounds with usable acreage - walkable topo, raised bed garden area, established landscaping/lawn, paved drive & stone entry pillars. Borders mountain stream & U.S. Forest Lands. Main level has spacious great room, hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, cook's dream kitchen with stainless appliances & granite tops on lots of surface & cabinetry. Large laundry room makes daily chores a pleasure. Master bedroom with gas log fireplace. Office & 2 more bedrooms on main. Lower has complete 2 bedroom apt, great room, kitchen & fireplace. 25 KW generator. Metal building center door is 14'

23 Abby Lane, Clayton, 30525 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new ranch style home under construction! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car carport in a fabulous location near schools, recreation department and 7 minutes from downtown Clayton!! Featuring hardwood floors, tile showers, solid surface (granite) countertops, on demand gas hot-water heater, gas fireplace and fiber-cement (HardiPlank type). The 1850+/- square foot home has a high crawl space and lots of exterior living space with decking and porch! The interior "finished" photos are from another home built by the same builder to give you an IDEA of the finishes to come. Located on a corner one acre lot with paved road frontage. The remaining lots in Hillcrest Estates have been purchased by an investor and an HOA is in the process of being set up.

87 Green Acres Trail, Tiger, 30576 3 Beds 4 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Green Acres is the place to be. Recently completed state of the art home, located in the quaint town of Tiger, GA, 3 miles from downtown Clayton and walking distance to an award winning winery. As you enter you will be in awe of the design - sweeping mountain views and a large, custom kitchen with quartz counter tops and marble back splash. 9’ ceilings and Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout, views from every bedroom and an over sized covered deck overlooking the breathtaking valley and mountains. Master on main with private deck access, a luxurious en suite and walk-in closet. The lower level offers 2 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one as an en suite) and 2 separate bonus rooms - one with direct mountain views perfect for a gym or office, and the other with a built-in wet bar perfect for entertaining. Thoughtful touches, like laundry hookups both downstairs and upstairs, separate HVAC systems for each level, ceiling fans in every bedroom, and an extra half bath for guests on main. Seller offering $4500 appliance credit at closing to pick your high-end appliances of choice. Situated on two lots with a babbling creek, buyer can sell the second lot (it is build-able) or keep for privacy. A carefully planned home - the details and features make it a must see.

276 Shepherd St, Mountain City, 30562 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home perfect for a first time buyer or investment opportunity. Hardwood flooring, kitchen/dining combo, spacious living area. Attached 1 car carport, sloping but spacious yard for outdoor entertainment. Waiting for you to make it your own!

