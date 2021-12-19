Take a look at these homes on the Parsonsfield market now

(Parsonsfield, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Parsonsfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

167 Swett Hill Road, Freedom, 03836 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in 2001

COME CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL, SOLID, CUSTOM BUILT one owner, spacious ranch home located in the low tax town of Freedom on 54+- acres. This is a super private location with no visible neighbors, located on a paved road about a few miles out of the village. Wonderful floor plan, with large kitchen, dining area opens to the newly done over rear deck (with trex decking) and overlooking the back yard. Large primary bedroom with full bath, 2 additional good sized bedrooms plus den. Bright living room with wood stove and hearth and two car attached garage, huge dry basement with sauna. There is a full walk-up attic space so large it could be additional living space. Bonus is the huge detached barn type structure with power, two garage doors and storage above as well. The land could be subdivided but most of it is in current use.

For open house information, contact Gerard Costantino, Costantino Real Estate LLC at 603-539-3200

401 Highwatch Road, Effingham, 03882 2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Mobile Home | 929 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Just off the main road, this cozy home is waiting for you. It could be your year round home or your vacation spot. Whichever season it is, this is the place to be. Summer, enjoy the deck, grill your dinner outside and enjoy the evening. If it is winter, stoke the wood stove and sit back and enjoy being in out of the cold - take advantage of the hot tub. If you want to plant a garden, there is ample space behind the home - enjoy the blueberry bushes already there. If you want to hike, or snowmobile, there is plenty of area for that. Boat launch on the Ossipee River is less than 5 minutes away for your canoe or kayak. Close to North Conway, Portland, Maine and The Lakes Region. Something for everyone here!

For open house information, contact Jane Griffin, Exit Realty Leaders at 603-539-9595

174 Pequawket Trail, Freedom, 03836 5 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,414 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to a unique opportunity in Lake Ossipee Village. Gambrel meets contemporary with an A-frame family room. Space abounds in this home with numerous sleeping options, multiple bathrooms, an extra kitchenette and more. Bring your vision and your updates to create a dream home. Large, open yard with plenty of parking for you and your guests. Available access to Ossipee Lake Beach Club at Broad Bay just minutes down the road. Close to trails, lakes, shopping, and skiing. Come for the weekends or stay for a lifetime.

For open house information, contact Christian Scott, Keller Williams Coastal Realty at 603-610-8500

125 Elliot Road, Newfield, 04095 3 Beds 2 Baths | $589,900 | Single Family Residence | 965 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome to 125 Elliot Road in Newfield, ME. This is truly one of the most unique properties available on the market today! A perfect oasis for anyone who values absolute privacy, tranquility and freedom! This house is COMPLETELY OFF-GRID and has a full solar panel system right next to the house. Worried about consistent clouds? Not a problem- the backup generator is just a switch away. Upon entering this home, you will find yourself in an open concept living room that flows directly into the kitchen/ dining area. In the colder months, get the wood stove going and it will keep you cozy and warm. If you are a fan of one level living you will love the first floor bedroom option. The two additional bedrooms and bathroom upstairs offer plenty of space for family and friends. Outside, you will find covered storage space AND an oversized 2 car garage detached from the house to store all of your toys. This property is not only unique due to it's off-grid status, this property is being offered as three lots that total 154+ acres in the "Buck Dynasty"! This location is a hunters paradise and should not be overlooked! You'll have to see it to believe it.

For open house information, contact Ellen Hayes, Hayes Real Estate at 603-522-8207