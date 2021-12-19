Check out these homes for sale in Dubois now

(Dubois, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dubois will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6 High Country, Dubois, 82513 3 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful little cabin in the mountains with deeded forest access. Great views and the ability to walk or ride your horse directly to the forest. An outdoorsman paradise or a great retreat.

209 W Ramshorn, Dubois, 82513 1 Bed 2 Baths | $185,000 | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1927

There are so many possibilities with this awesome listing! The property is commercially zoned and the current owners use the one bedroom apartment as a second home/getaway and rent the separate store front out. You can live in the entire building or part of it, rent the apartment out long or short term, or run a business . The property has a store front with main street frontage and 1/2 bath in addition to the apartment. Take advantage of this opportunity while it lasts! Cash purchase.

402 Hays, Dubois, 82513 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This lovely 1600 sf home has an open living area with vaulted ceilings and is wonderful for gatherings and entertaining. There is beautiful flooring throughout, lovely kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cookstove & pantry. The master bath has a large jetted tub, step in shower & double sinks. The two guest bedrooms are bright & cheery. A laundry room leads to a partially enclosed covered deck. The front deck is great for R&R. The grassed yard is fenced. A detached garage fits 2+ cars & has overhead storage.

403 N 1St, Dubois, 82513 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Enjoy the spacious features in this 3br/2ba home. New siding and flooring throughout make this space move in ready. Enjoy all the comforts of town living within walking distance to downtown, the library, and Dubois schools. Fenced in yard for the pets as well as a nice covered deck/patio make this property a must see. A 24x12 outbuilding with alley access is just right the right size for those DIY projects and storing all the yards items for winter months.

