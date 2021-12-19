ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Plains, TX

Check out these homes on the Cross Plains market now

Cross Plains Dispatch
Cross Plains Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Cross Plains, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cross Plains. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4Dwk_0dR5erJm00

732 S Avenue F, Cross Plains, 76443

2 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Don't like a bunch of neighbors right around you?? You can spread out on this property with there being two lots and .41 acres! Ready to give a little farmhouse some love? This one is perfect for you to try your remodeling and decorating skills on! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious kitchen, hardwood floors. It's such a shame that previous tenants did not love it like the sellers did in the past! With a little elbow grease, paint, update the vinyl flooring, etc you can make this a little doll house! Sellers updated electric in the past. The metal roof screams farmhouse. The workshop with electric, chicken coop, and cross fenced property make this the ideal property to flip...or live in! SOLD AS-IS!

For open house information, contact Tina Backus, Keller Williams Realty at 325-692-4488

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14681769)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlLC0_0dR5erJm00

641 Hwy 36, Cross Plains, 76443

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,568 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This 2 bed 2 bath 934 sq ft frame home needs some TLC, it has been a rental in the past & was left in poor condition with missing doors on most rooms and missing cabinet doors. It has most currently being used for storage, seller will begin removing contents soon. The roof has metal on one side & composition shingles on the other side. There is a nice chain link fence around it for dogs. The work shop next door has about 4400 sq ft inside the walls with a 480 sq ft canopy out front. This also has been used for storage but the contents will be removed from it as well. This property has Hwy 36 frontage for a business and the house could be repaired and used as a business, residence or rental income.

For open house information, contact Shana Hinyard, Hinyard Farm and Ranch LLC at 325-660-5719

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14560703)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMnty_0dR5erJm00

701 S Main Street, Cross Plains, 76443

3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1928

701 S Main (Highway 206) Lot 11-12, Block 90, Central Addition

For open house information, contact Jon Rogers, Trinity Ranch Land at 817-482-6386

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14667604)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Cross Plains, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlc#Hinyard Farm#Ranch Llc
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains, TX
43
Followers
297
Post
913
Views
ABOUT

With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy