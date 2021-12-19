Check out these homes on the Cross Plains market now

(Cross Plains, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cross Plains. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

732 S Avenue F, Cross Plains, 76443 2 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Don't like a bunch of neighbors right around you?? You can spread out on this property with there being two lots and .41 acres! Ready to give a little farmhouse some love? This one is perfect for you to try your remodeling and decorating skills on! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious kitchen, hardwood floors. It's such a shame that previous tenants did not love it like the sellers did in the past! With a little elbow grease, paint, update the vinyl flooring, etc you can make this a little doll house! Sellers updated electric in the past. The metal roof screams farmhouse. The workshop with electric, chicken coop, and cross fenced property make this the ideal property to flip...or live in! SOLD AS-IS!

641 Hwy 36, Cross Plains, 76443 2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,568 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This 2 bed 2 bath 934 sq ft frame home needs some TLC, it has been a rental in the past & was left in poor condition with missing doors on most rooms and missing cabinet doors. It has most currently being used for storage, seller will begin removing contents soon. The roof has metal on one side & composition shingles on the other side. There is a nice chain link fence around it for dogs. The work shop next door has about 4400 sq ft inside the walls with a 480 sq ft canopy out front. This also has been used for storage but the contents will be removed from it as well. This property has Hwy 36 frontage for a business and the house could be repaired and used as a business, residence or rental income.

701 S Main Street, Cross Plains, 76443 3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1928

701 S Main (Highway 206) Lot 11-12, Block 90, Central Addition

