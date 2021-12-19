Take a look at these homes on the market in Atkins

(Atkins, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Atkins than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

464 Pugh Mtn Rd, Marion, 24354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Check out this fresh remodel just minutes from down town Marion! 3 beds / 2 baths, new cabinets, butcher block island counter, new deck out back, painted and clean basement that could be finished... come see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Canaan Heath, Highlands Realty, Inc. at 276-676-2221

2244 Camp Road, Sugar Grove, 24375 3 Beds 2 Baths | $68,900 | Single Family Residence | 971 Square Feet | Built in 1983

RUSTIC CABIN ON .48 ACRES ON CAMP ROAD. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE COUNTRYSIDE AND ROLLING PASTURES AWAITS THE NEW OWNER. THIS PROPERTY IS READY FOR THE NEW OWNERS UPDATES. THE PROPERTY CAN SLEEP 8 COMFORTABLY. THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN GIVES ALL THE SPACE YOU WILL NEED FOR COOKING AND ENTERTAINING. THERE IS AN OUTBUILDING FOR STORAGE. THIS CABIN IS THE PERFECT GETAWAY, HURRY AND CHECK IT OUT!! BUYER AND BUYERS AGENT TO RESEARCH INTERNET OPTIONS. HOA IS YEARLY.

For open house information, contact DEBRA PERRY /ABR, e-PRO, GRI, PARK HILL REALTY GROUP LLC at 423-530-5224

1142 Kimberlin Rd., Rural Retreat, 24368 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Manufactured Home | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home on a .69 acre lot could make a great home or investment property with a little TLC conveniently located within minutes from Interstate 81, mobile home is serviced by a shared well and septic system. Purchaser to verify internet availability. Being sold " as is, where is" condition. ALL INFORMATION DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT NOT GUARANTEED.

For open house information, contact Kristin Barham, Weichert Realtors-Short Way Real Estate at 276-620-0150

625 Dalton Street, Marion, 24354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,644 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA brick home ready to move in to located in the Town of Marion. Heating and cooling units replaced 3/19/2014, new roof in 2014. Hardwood floors under 2 carpeted bedrooms. Lots of closet space and additional storage in basement. Living room features brick fireplace. Thermopane tilt windows. Hall Bath was totally remodeled 5 years ago (everything new). Owner's suite bath has walk-in shower. Laundry hook-ups in back of family room. Room off of owners suite is now used as a dressing room and was used before as bedroom - if you want to use owner's suite as a sunroom. Private back porch with new composite decking. Back yard is totally fenced with chain link and has gates on both sides of house and a portion of wood privacy fencing. Newer car cover and asphalt driveway. Small office in basement. Owner had french drain put in back of the house to prevent water in the basement.

For open house information, contact Vickie Stamper, Appalachian Realty Co. at 276-783-5173