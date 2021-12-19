Deadwood-curious? These homes are on the market

(Deadwood, SD) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Deadwood. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1205 Davenport St., Sturgis, 57785 5 Beds 2 Baths | $589,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,476 Square Feet | Built in 1892

Listed by Amanda Sampson, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 490-0185. After a 27 year ownership, this beautifully preserved, historical Sturgis, SD home, built in 1892, is being offered for sale. It is a 3 story, Italianate stone structure, one of a kind in the area. As you approach the home, the grand height of the home can be taken in, while admiring the stonework and 3rd story dormer windows. You will be welcomed by the covered front porch, perfect for enjoying the front porch swing. History states that there is a cornerstone that holds a time capsule. When entering the front door, you will be greeted with a grand banister and stairway and 10 foot ceilings. Above each doorway, on the main level, are the original, working, hinged transom windows. The living room will invite you in, with the large bay window and free standing gas fireplace. The sitting room and dining room will take you back in time, with custom crafted wainscoting, made by the craftsman owner. There are 4 vast windows that each stand over 7 feet tall. The original turn style light switches are noteworthy. The wide galley kitchen has more custom craftsmanship, a carefully thought out space to maximize both usability and esthetic appeal. At the end of the galley, while at the sink, a large picture window view to the back yard can be enjoyed. Adjacent to the galley kitchen, through a two directional swinging door, is the back kitchen. Custom cabinetry serves as an extension of the galley kitchen. Floor to ceiling storage and countertop space is ideal for entertaining. Up the grand staircase, the master bedroom to the right is a spacious area with original wood flooring and custom wood window valances. The 2nd level bathroom is a getaway with the claw footed tub and hardwood floor. The remaining 3 bedrooms are very tastefully designed, each with tall, deep windows and its own closet. The 3rd level of the home is a large, open space with 4 dormer windows, creating niches on each side of the room. The possibilities of this space are endless?.a bedroom, game room, or a guest space, just to name a few. The back yard has a beautiful patio and gazebo awaiting. Stacked rock with floral planters surround the patio. The stucco wall and wood vine create a private escape, while listening to the babbling water feature. The large back yard is completely surrounded by privacy fence. The mature trees on the entire property lend a shady canopy. It is said that the vibrant pink rose bush, planted by the southeast corner of the house, has been there since the building of the home, 129 years ago. The alley gives vehicle access to the detached garage/workshop. Close attention to detail has been given to this property, from the biggest to the littlest. Even the 2 story playhouse with a covered front porch is complete with a Dutch door, toy kitchen appliances, and a front porch swing that is just the right size for the little ones. Listing agent is a relative of the sellers.

For open house information, contact Amanda Sampson, Keller Williams - Black Hills at 605-343-7500

3058 Trailhead Loop, Sturgis, 57785 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This amazing property has been designed and created by Sturgis natives and business owners, Rod & Cassie Bradley. Inspired to create a neighborhood to foster home ownership and to take full advantage of the outdoor elements our community has to offer, the Trailhead neighborhood became a reality. These twenty-three homes at the mouth of Vanocker Canyon are located directly on the municipal bike path to access the Sturgis Dams and Black Hills National Forest. Less than 2 miles from legendary Sturgis Main Street and easy access to I-90, these homes are intended for residents taking full advantage of what it means to live and work in the Black Hills. For first time home buyers, these homes qualify for Rural Development 100% financing. Both three-bedroom and two-bedroom models are available, all with two full bathrooms. Some models include a garage in the advertised price, but all homes have the space to add a garage now or in years to come.

For open house information, contact Dixie Olson, Properties Unlimited Realty at 605-347-7644

3054 Trailhead Loop, Sturgis, 57785 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This amazing property has been designed and created by Sturgis natives and business owners, Rod & Cassie Bradley. Inspired to create a neighborhood to foster home ownership and to take full advantage of the outdoor elements our community has to offer, the Trailhead neighborhood became a reality. These twenty-three homes at the mouth of Vanocker Canyon are located directly on the municipal bike path to access the Sturgis Dams and Black Hills National Forest. Less than 2 miles from legendary Sturgis Main Street and easy access to I-90, these homes are intended for residents taking full advantage of what it means to live and work in the Black Hills. For first time home buyers, these homes qualify for Rural Development 100% financing. Both three-bedroom and two-bedroom models are available, all with two full bathrooms. Some models include a garage in the advertised price, but all homes have the space to add a garage now or in years to come.

For open house information, contact Dixie Olson, Properties Unlimited Realty at 605-347-7644

22483 Alpine Acres, Deadwood, 57732 3 Beds 1 Bath | $399,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,898 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Listed by Arlyn Dyce at Keller Williams Realty BH 605-209-1637. Looking for your getaway in the hills or possibly use as VRBO? This one is perfect for you!! This home offers 1898 sqft of living space, large living area, open kitchen and dining area, 3 Bedrooms+additional NTC room in the basement that could be used as a bedroom, Loft area (NTC), 1 full bathroom and main floor laundry. Most of doors in home are new, new carpet in the living area, new metal roof in 2021, new exterior paint, 2 large covered decks, 1.25 Acres, Attached 2 Car garage with workshop area, detached oversized 1 car garage, 2 sheds (One currently set up as a guest room) and lots of outdoor space. Location, location, location. Close to ATV trails, Pactola Lake, Sugar Shack, Hill City, Deadwood/Lead and Rapid City.

For open house information, contact Arlyn Dyce, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills Rapid City at 605-343-7500