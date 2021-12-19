Check out these homes on the Enterprise market now

(Enterprise, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Enterprise than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

443 E 200 S, Enterprise, 84725 6 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great home for a family, well maintained and beautiful home with an oversized garage with tons of attic storage as well. Lots of room for all your toys. The roof is brand new updated and in time as the rainy cold season approaches. Large yard and no HOA. Don't miss out on this one 40 minutes north of St. George. You will love the small community.

413 S Stagecoach Dr, Veyo, 84782 5 Beds 4 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,336 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This stunning custom built home is off the grid! The home has so many cool & energy efficient features (see complete list in doc section). Tons of room to entertain or host the entire family. There are 3 separate living areas, 2 kitchens & beds for everyone. Beyond the glass what you will find is magical. Tranquility in the surrounding beauty the river running behind the property & 360 views!

131 E 650 S, Enterprise, 84725 4 Beds 4 Baths | $728,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,111 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Come enjoy this beautiful newly built home in Enterprise, Utah. This home was built at the end of 2019 and sits on 0.44 acres. It's 3111 sqft, has 4bd, 3.5 ba, 2 car garage. The home has gas hookups in the backyard for an outdoor kitchen. Beautiful mountain views. It has a small door in the backyard for some underground storage under the house. Come settle down in this beautiful rural home.

312 W 475 N, Enterprise, 84725 5 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,049 Square Feet | Built in 2019

2019 Home with incredible 360 mountain views. Enjoy the mountain views from your front porch or your back patio. This home features a open concept, 2 Family Rooms, Theater Room, , 2 walk-in Pantry's. Master on main. Plenty of room for your RV, Shop or Pool.

