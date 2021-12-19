House hunt Hosford: See what’s on the market now

(Hosford, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hosford. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

10382 8Th St, Bristol, 32321 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Mobile Home | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1991

BEAUTIFUL TRANQUIL HOME, WITH A WOOD BUILT ADDITION, ADJOINING THIS MOBILE HOME THAT WAS ADDED ON, 1 BATH 1 BEDROOM 1 KITCHEN/DINNING ROOM. A BACK PORCH WHICH CONNECTS THE TWO. THE QUIET COUNTRY SETTING THAT IS IN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LOCAL RESTAURANT in SUMATRA (CAPT KELLY'S GRILL) ALONG WITH TRAILS AROUND THE CREEK THAT HAS LOVELY SITTING AREAS, GREAT FOR BIRD WATCHING AND IT HAS 3 STORAGE BUILDINGS ON THIS PROPERTY. NATURE AT IT'S BEST.

For open house information, contact Sandy Mitchem, Century 21 Collins Realty, Inc at 850-927-3100

14755 County Road 12 Nw, Bristol, 32321 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Stunning New Construction Farmhouse home located on 1 acre. This 3/2.5, 2000 sqft home is waiting for you! Soaring 19+ft wood beams vault ceilings in the great room/living room. Kitchen features large center island and two brick wall accents. Appliance allowance offered to new homeowner, so you can pick what you like. Nicely sized master bedroom with walk-in closet with shelving built-ins!! Each additional bedroom also has built-ins shelving in closets. NO expense spared in this beautiful home.

For open house information, contact Susan Jones, Bluewater Realty Group at 850-926-8777

26664 Sw Bullard Lane, Bristol, 32321 5 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,690 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Built on same site as home/post office in 1880's and some original bricks are used for flooring Mobile Home, Barn, Shed and Gazebo Garden and fish pond wooded 40 acre farmhouse private with wildlife

For open house information, contact Jerry Parrish, Jerry Parrish Realty at 850-674-1555

28409 Ne Cub Duggar, Hosford, 32334 3 Beds 2 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,726 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Great opportunity for small retreat near Tallahassee, Fl. Property offers great hunting and fishing. There is approx. $100,000.00 in timber value. River frontage and access. Approx. 2,000 SF cedar home with wrap around porches/decks. This is a unique opportunity less than 30 minutes drive from Tallahassee.

For open house information, contact Brian Messer, The Naumann Group Real Estate at 850-325-1681