Top homes for sale in Edgewood

(Edgewood, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Edgewood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

21652 Grandview, Elkader, 52043 2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,433 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This property is 1.99 Acers and just 5 minutes from Elkader on a hard surfaced road. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with a large living area on the main level! The upper level features the 2 bedrooms with an updated bathroom and a new ceramic tile shower. The 24x80 garage has all the room you need for your cars, toys or storage! A new septic will be installed before the new owners take ownership! only cash offers or conventional loans will be accepted.

2970 State Highway 3, Colesburg, 52035 3 Beds 1 Bath | $245,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Ranch home sitting on nearly 1 acre located 1 mile west of Colesburg just off Highway 3. Enjoy country living, huge yard, beautiful sunsets, horses, but still close to town. This 3 bedroom home offers a newly remodeled main floor and partially finished basement. Updates include kitchen cabinets, countertops, sink, flooring, plumbing, electrical, and light fixtures. On demand water heater, water softener, boiler, septic tank and shingled roof have all been replaced by the owner. Along with an attached 2 car garage there is an unattached 20 x 60 outbuilding with a fenced in area currently being used for horses. Many possibilities for this versatile property, set up your viewing appointment today.

304 S Chestnut, Edgewood, 52042 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Condominium | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Have you been looking for low maintenance living? Look no further! Owned by the Edgewood Convalescent Home, Chestnut Village 55+ brand new condo is a must see. This unit has an oversized garage and a cement patio to relax on after a long day. Complete with brand new appliances and solid Kendrick's cabinets throughout the living space! Don't waste any time, schedule a showing today to view Chestnut Village today!

36654 Belgian, Strawberry Point, 52076 3 Beds 1 Bath | $154,000 | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1900

COUNTRY HOME. 1.4 acres, 3 bedrooms, family room, fireplace, main floor laundry, sliding glass door to private rear covered deck, oak floors, mud room. The seller will install a new metal roof on the house and a new Septic System at their expense prior to closing. Zero Down Payment, $629 month plus escrow, 2.75% APR, 30 years to qualified buyers on approved credit with a local lender. Applicants must have a minimum mortgage credit score of 620 or greater and meet the lender guidelines for eligibility for these terms. Other loans are available for those wishing to use a down payment. Seller will sell the 40'X60'X18' insulated shop with all 4.7 acres including the house for $289,500 with a new roof and septic system prior to closing. Seller to lease back the shop until November 1, 2022, from the buyer.

