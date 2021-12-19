Check out these homes on the Dolan Springs market now

(Dolan Springs, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dolan Springs than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

18788 N Sundown Drive, Dolan Springs, 86441 1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 2007

A rare find 2 ACRES, custom site built home built by a proud owner builder. Home has had very little use as it was a getaway from the harsh northern winters. The home was designed and built with permits. Owner used 2x6 framing for greater insulation value. Vaulted ceiling, Large open kitchen which expands into the living room, tile flooring, lots of stained wood trim throughout the home. One master bedroom, one large full bathroom, linen closet and laundry area. Covered porch with railing. Large custom built garage with finished walls. Very relaxing peaceful setting in high desert country living. Absolutely breathtaking views all around. This is one of a few site-built homes in our area. This is a must see for permanent living or vacation getaway. Great convenient location yet features a very private lifestyle. A true Dolan springs beauty you don t want to miss. A short drive to south cove, the most peaceful lake ever. Dolan Springs is the gateway to the Grand Canyon skywalk. With 3,400 feet elevation, nights in Dolan Springs are clear and star-studded. Take your private tour and you won t be disappointed.

5950 W Old Chloride Road, Chloride, 86431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 704 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Are you looking to get away from it all, do you like peace and quiet, does gold or silver mining peak your interests, almost 16 acres with most of it backing to BLM land for you to ride horses, ATVs, dirt bikes, hunt, or just hike. The sale includes patented mining claim signed by Theodore Roosevelt. Seller is willing to sale some of his mining equipment too. There is a well built (2 x 6 construction) 2 bedroom house on the property with several sheds. The house has POWER, your own well with a 2,000 gallon storage tank. There is 2 Motorhome hookups and a platform that could be used as a deck. Beautiful Mountain Views and if you walk toward the mine you can see the lights from Golden Valley in the evening. Too much land then you could look at dividing it. There is lots of room to turn the house into a casita and build your dream house. Do you want to bring your livestock no problem, bring your cattle, horses, goats, etc. If you are looking to getaway from it all or just a weekend escape add this home to your list.

16916 N Ladera Drive, Dolan Springs, 86441 1 Bed 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 630 Square Feet | Built in 2005

PREMIUM CUSTOM BUILT 640 SQ FT HOUSE FOR EI ON CITY WATER. STEEL FRAMING AND VINYL SIDING. A METAL ROOF. TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOME INCLUDING THE FLOORS , WALLS AND CEILING. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, METAL CANINETS, PROPANE STOVE AND MICROWAVE. INDOOR WASHING MACHINE. 2 COVERED CARPORTS THE FULL LENGTH OF THE HOUSE. 1.07 ACRES FULLY FENCED. LOTS OF JOSHUA TREES. A LARGE SHED FOR STORAGE. ALSO WATER HAUL SET UP READY WITH BELOW GROUND WATER TANK, PUMP AND PRESSURE SYSTEM. NICE LOCATION WITH PRETTY VIEWS , GOOD ROAD ACCESS NOT FAR FROM PIERCE FERRY ROAD AND THE HEART OF DOLAN SPRINGS. TRAIL HEAD FOR HIKING JUST ON THE OTHER SIDE OF PIERCE FERRY

5031 Tennessee Avenue, Chloride, 86431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Spacious, comfortable custom forever home on 10 acres, only 30 minutes from Kingman (shopping, restaurants, medical) and 45 minutes from Bullhead City, but much cooler in the summer. Bring your ATV to enjoy year-round outdoor fun! Built in 2014 with low maintenance and energy efficiency in mind, this all electric, super-insulated home boasts a huge kitchen with roomy soft-close drawers throughout. In addition to the 1,706 ft2 home, the Shop Building gives you a 437 ft2 workshop, a 286 ft2 bonus room that s perfect for guests, and a 161 ft2 finished storage room. Yet another separate building provides another bathroom and more storage. Two straightforward and reliable solar water heaters will supply you with hot water at no cost. Of course there is an electric water heater for rare overcast days! This home comes with its own well, in a separate 8 x12 shed and even more storage. Water is pumped automatically to the top of your own hill into a storage tank; from there, gravity takes care of the rest. A rainwater collection system directs rainwater to a 250 gallon cistern for watering trees, and the grey water system waters plants directly. Chloride is a quaint 1860 s mining town at 4,000 feet elevation, in the foothills of the Cerbat Mountains. It is a vibrant community of about 350 residents.

