Take a look at these homes on the market in Red Rock

(Red Rock, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Red Rock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

None, Marana, 85653 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2001

1680 SQUARE FT HOME ON FOUR ACRES. This Manufactured home needs some love but everything works as designed. Air-conditioning, appliances in the kitchen, its all there. Property has waster, power, septic and natural gas. Property is offered ''AS IS'' but doesn't need much. Live in it while you fix it or rent it out as is. Huge 4.13 acre lot is studded with trees and completely fenced. great location for horses and toys. quiet rural setting with mountain viewsPLEASE FOLLOW DETAILED DIRECTIONS TO FIND PROPERTY. GPS AND NAVIGATION WILL NOT GET YOU TO THE CORRECT LOCATION!

9984 N Smooth Agave Loop, Marana, 85653 4 Beds 3 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful home located in Saguaro Bloom. This four bedroom home is sure to impress! An amazing opportunity to own this 2021 Newly built, fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom property! Relaxing porch and 3 car garage will welcome you. Upon entering you are greeted by a soothing palette, wood-look floor, and fantastic lighting. Enjoy and discover the Spacious family room excellent for entertaining. The eat-in kitchen features plenty of shaker cupboards with crown moulding, SS appliances, pantry, and an island with breakfast bar. The loft is big enough for an entertainment center. Grand primary bedroom boasts soft carpet, delightful sitting room, and an ensuite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. The backyard offers a covered patio, brand new swimming pool, and spa. Enjoy this

6463 N Nelson Quihuis Road, Marana, 85653 1 Bed 1 Bath | $49,900 | Mobile Home | 512 Square Feet | Built in None

5 Acres of flat and level homesite that includes electricity, well, and septic that is perfect for your dream home on the range. Very rural, lots of privacy, this home site sits back deep into its acreage for peace and enjoyment . The lot is huge and has plenty of room for toys and animals. This is rural living at its best! Come see it today and make it yours! Mobile home on property is not a manufactured home and it conveys as is. Owner is a licensed agent.

12470 W Gini Lane W, Marana, 85653 4 Beds 3 Baths | $398,207 | Single Family Residence | 2,230 Square Feet | Built in 2021

SPECIAL HOLIDAY PRICING!RETAIL PRICE: $412,990PROMOTION RUNNING 11/29 - 12/12/21 SALE PRICE: $400,601 Beautifully finished 4 bed 3 bathroom home with ceramic tile, Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, 36'' updated cabinets, 41/4'' base boards, SS gas appliances and much more. Nestled in a quite peaceful community only 2 minutes to the freeway. PLUS Beautiful Community Views of the Catalina Mountains!! You will not be disappointed. Come take a look!

