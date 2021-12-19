Top homes for sale in Bremond

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremond, TX

(Bremond, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bremond will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

10988 South Hickory Loop, Calvert, 77837

2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 2007

20 open acres in Robertson County has a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1374 sq.ft. traditional stone & brick home built in 2007. The open pastures and active spring give you endless possibilities to make this acreage your own. A quick 30 minute drive to Bryan-College Station and only minutes from quaint downtown Calvert. Family Cemetery on site and not on survey

798 Lcr 703 (+/-162 Ac), Kosse, 76653

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,456 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Ready to move to the COUNTRY, start a cattle or horse operation with a 45 minute commute to Waco? Come on down the county road to see what hidden gem is being offered. The +/-162 acre property has rolling topography, 6 ponds, perimeter fenced and cross fenced with plenty of gates for easy access, cattle guards and pipe cattle working pens, insulated metal shop, large covered tractor/implement shed and a detached carport. The 3 bedroom, 4 bath unique home is located on the higher portion of the property near a grove of trees, fenced in back yard and offers 2 kitchens, 3 living/dining areas and partial updates. For the hay producer there is a +/-16 acre improved hay field and for the cattle raisers every pasture has access to a pond for easy pasture rotations. Located at the back of the property you will be amazed with a +/-1.2 acre stock pond with a small pier for easy fishing and nice shade trees. Make your appointment today, its not very often one hits the market like this!

