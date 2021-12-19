Top homes for sale in Bremond

(Bremond, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bremond will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

10988 South Hickory Loop, Calvert, 77837 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 2007

20 open acres in Robertson County has a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1374 sq.ft. traditional stone & brick home built in 2007. The open pastures and active spring give you endless possibilities to make this acreage your own. A quick 30 minute drive to Bryan-College Station and only minutes from quaint downtown Calvert. Family Cemetery on site and not on survey

For open house information, contact Erik Scott, Engel & Volkers Bryan College Station at 979-446-0946

798 Lcr 703 (+/-162 Ac), Kosse, 76653 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,456 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Ready to move to the COUNTRY, start a cattle or horse operation with a 45 minute commute to Waco? Come on down the county road to see what hidden gem is being offered. The +/-162 acre property has rolling topography, 6 ponds, perimeter fenced and cross fenced with plenty of gates for easy access, cattle guards and pipe cattle working pens, insulated metal shop, large covered tractor/implement shed and a detached carport. The 3 bedroom, 4 bath unique home is located on the higher portion of the property near a grove of trees, fenced in back yard and offers 2 kitchens, 3 living/dining areas and partial updates. For the hay producer there is a +/-16 acre improved hay field and for the cattle raisers every pasture has access to a pond for easy pasture rotations. Located at the back of the property you will be amazed with a +/-1.2 acre stock pond with a small pier for easy fishing and nice shade trees. Make your appointment today, its not very often one hits the market like this!

For open house information, contact Melissa McCormick Welch, Home & Ranch Real Estate at 979-272-1759