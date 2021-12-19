ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heppner, OR

Top homes for sale in Heppner

Heppner News Alert
Heppner News Alert
 2 days ago

(Heppner, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Heppner than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U158j_0dR5ehjk00

415 S Chase St, Heppner, 97836

3 Beds 1 Bath | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home with bonus room featuring beautiful hardwood floors, tons of natural light and open floor plan. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the covered patio! Storage building and carport round off this wonderful home.

For open house information, contact Destiny George, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21080477)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXNvN_0dR5ehjk00

280 W Center St, Heppner, 97836

1 Bed 1 Bath | $121,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,545 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Looking for a get-a-way? First home? Retirement home? Investment home? This 1 bed 1 bath home nestled at the end of the road is the perfect canvas for your imagination. Seated on 0.36 acre overlooking the majestic landscape!

For open house information, contact Destiny George, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21107995)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
City
Heppner, OR
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Heppner News Alert

Heppner News Alert

Heppner, OR
26
Followers
246
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Heppner News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy