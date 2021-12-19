Top homes for sale in Heppner

(Heppner, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Heppner than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

415 S Chase St, Heppner, 97836 3 Beds 1 Bath | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home with bonus room featuring beautiful hardwood floors, tons of natural light and open floor plan. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the covered patio! Storage building and carport round off this wonderful home.

For open house information, contact Destiny George, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

280 W Center St, Heppner, 97836 1 Bed 1 Bath | $121,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,545 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Looking for a get-a-way? First home? Retirement home? Investment home? This 1 bed 1 bath home nestled at the end of the road is the perfect canvas for your imagination. Seated on 0.36 acre overlooking the majestic landscape!

