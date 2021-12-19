House hunt Naalehu: See what’s on the market now

(Naalehu, HI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Naalehu than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

92-8437 King Kalakaua Ln, Ocean View, 96737 1 Bed 1 Bath | $86,500 | Single Family Residence | 612 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Hawaiian Ocean View Estates - this sturdy one bedroom/one bath cabin on one wide (122 x 356 ) acre was built without permits, but is structurally sound. A large septic tank & leach field were installed (no interior plumbing) & there's a corrugated steel water holding tank (about 8k gal) with a new food-grade liner. The u-shaped cinder drive with two chained entryways makes it convenient to access the property. An extended driveway leads down to the lower section of the lot. A few sparse ohia trees have sprouted up through the lava flow & some jade & agave were planted in the past. There's no Helco power available, but the home will come with a large generator. The interior is unfinished, but has most wiring installed & rooms are partitioned off & most walls are sheeted and painted. Besides the one bedroom with closet & one full bath (jetted tub, new toilet & vanity - not installed) there is a living room, kitchen & an enclosed sun porch w/French doors through the side entrance with an ocean view. On a clear day you can see for miles! This area would make a nice office space or a breakfast area with large window. This room & the bedroom have views of the colorful cinder pits. Over 600 sq ft plus two aromatic cedar porches. Lava Zone 1, Flood Zone X.

Building is still under construction, but some building materials will be included in the sale so more work can be done. The elevation at the street is approximately 4600 ft for cooler nights & pleasant daytime temperatures. The exterior walls and the attic space are fully insulated, which should help to keep it quiet and warm. This home has more creature comforts than other unpermitted structures around HOVE! Only a half a block away from the national park.

A few miles down the mountain you will find Ocean View Town Center & Pohue Plaza for groceries, gas, restaurants, hardware, post office & a variety of small businesses. Kailua-Kona is just over an hour away for all major services & an international airpor

92-2320 Lei Parkway, Ocean View, 96737 1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 540 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Remarkable opportunity to put your own touches and finish this partially constructed home! Panoramic Ocean Views abound! Enjoy your coffee from one of the 3 lanais. Both the living room and bedroom open to lanais to take in the expansive views of the blue pacific! the ensuite bath also has a small lanai off the extra large closet. One acre of sublime paradise is ready and waiting for you! Not sure of how you might finish this unique home? Don't worry, the seller can work with you to provide details and act as a general contractor to assist you in completing the home. Most or all of the materials and supplies are onsite so the heavy lifting....and expense is already done! Siding, doors, windows, wiring, flooring underlayment, some tools and equipment are all provided. This is luxury off-grid living, and YES...the seller is providing the solar panels too! Save tons of money on this newly constructed home. The lot is ready for your catchment tank too! Current floor plan is a 1 bed, 1 bath per seller. Square footage is approximate and does not include the lanai spaces. This home truly offers indoor/outdoor living! Don't pass up this affordable and valuable offering!

93-1787 South Point Rd, Naalehu, 96772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Tropical Treehouse oasis! 3/2 home located at the southern most tip of the United States, South Point. Ocean and Mountain View’s with easy/close access to the ocean and boat launch ramp down at South point and the Green sand beach! This home is Beautiful with lush landscape and many fruiting trees, some including Pineapple, Papaya, Dragon Fruit, Lemons, Tangerine, Banana, Pumpkin, Hawaiian Plum, Starfruit and so much more! Home is a 2/1 bath with loft upstairs with gorgeous floors, wonderful breezes, a great kitchen and an open living area with a large lanai. Downstairs in the “finished basement” is a living area, food prep/kitchen area and bathroom and bedroom with another private lanai and storage/ workshop area. Beautiful pathways and garden beds throughout the property leading you to the gazebo thats wonderful for entertaining and enjoying the Hawaiian outdoor lifestyle. Home is also located in Lava zone 3 helping with the ease of loans and insurance. This location on the Big island is an incredible oasis, close to Ocean View or Naalehu towns for shopping and restaurants and just about smack dab in the middle of Hilo and Kona towns for larger box stores.

94-1802 Kaulua St, Naalehu, 96772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,959 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Magnificent brand new modern/contemporary home. This home has everything you have been looking for-right on the Golf course on the 18th fairway - finish playing golf and you're home!-Great Views from all the rooms - across the golf course, to the bright blue Pacific Ocean - and enjoy great spectacular sunrises too. NO telephone lines/poles to look at which is most desirable. No steps!

Enter though the French doors into the formal entrance - to the GREAT room with vaulted ceilings, NOTICE immediately the HUGE Quartz Counter, Kitchen has plenty of custom cupboards, a Refrigerator, Range w/Microwave, dishwasher, disposal and all lead out through large sliding doors to the lanai.. Interior very Light, Bright and a Delight! Living area 1,939 Lanai 528sqft Garage 580 Total 3131sqft.

The Owners bedroom - large bathroom with double sinks, Quartz counters, a soaking/bathtub, and very large shower-with two shower heads.. a Rain forest feature as well as second shower head. Leads to a HUGE walk-in closet from the bedroom and bath. Walk in closet is 14' long.. a ladies delight!

Two more bedrooms are on the other side of the house.. both good size.. and a 2nd bathroom.

There is now membership to the Club (golf course) with varying levels of membership - from $100 a year for a social membership - for golfers more, carts to rent and Pickleball courts and games to play.. Bar and kitchen now open.

Lava Zone 6.. County water, (great water) electric, roads, telephone, and is the southernmost golf course in the whole of the USA!!

There is a HOA which is Mandatory and $150 a year. CC&R's all available at: discoveryharbour.net

The Association has a neighborhood watch, Hula and yoga classes and more lined up in the future.

Close to South Point - great fishing, to the Green Sands beach - and to the quaint plantation town of Na'alehu

Kau is a welcoming community with great weather all year round - Hawaii at it's best

