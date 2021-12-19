ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill City, OR

On the hunt for a home in Mill City? These houses are on the market

Mill City Digest
Mill City Digest
 2 days ago

(Mill City, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mill City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMuQ8_0dR5edCq00

792 E Hollister St, Stayton, 97383

3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is desirable Stayton neighborhood. Home is located on large corner lot at end of street. Big Open living room with beautiful wood floors, opens to the bright and roomy kitchen/ dining area. Step out to the fully fenced backyard with darling shed, raised garden beds, area for chickens and still room for entertaining and play! Part of garage has been converted to heated office space. Can be easily converted back by Seller upon request.

For open house information, contact MATTHEW PARKER, COVENANT REAL ESTATE GROUP at 971-600-3078

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-786943)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkpsM_0dR5edCq00

212 N Cedar Terrace Ct, Stayton, 97383

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Low maintenance townhome. Great starter or investment property! Open floor plan with vaults. Large living space. Master on main level. 2 dining area options- 1 could be used as small office space. French doors lead you onto private deck with new fencing. Perfect for entertaining or simply just relaxing. The front courtyard offers a 2nd outdoor living space. New composition roof, furnace and blinds. Easy access to shopping and Hwy 22. Owners pay $100 monthly for water/sewer.

For open house information, contact MICHELLE HENDRICKS HOMESMART REALTY GROUP - STAYTON

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-786726)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tr6PA_0dR5edCq00

902 N 3Rd Av, Stayton, 97383

3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Hard to find affordable, move-in ready home. Three bedrooms, a private yard, and deck highlight this charming little turn of century property. Seller states new roof and fiber-cement siding in 2014. Across the street from Stayton Elementary school makes this an incredibly convenient location.

For open house information, contact DON and TRACY STURGEON, HOMESMART REALTY GROUP at 971-599-5865

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-786876)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXF8P_0dR5edCq00

2112 Main St, Lyons, 97358

3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,187 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Looking for space to spread out for a little elbow room? Here it is - spacious home w/many updates: vinyl windows, remodeled kitch, 2 gas fireplcs, lam wd floors. You'll also love the sep sunroom w/tiled floors. Private main suite w/beautiful views! Wonderful outdoor living with private fenced bkyrd - 2 patios, firepit, & picnic area plus a fab salt-water pool w/ built-in deck. Back of lot has a 2nd workshop/grg & also has separate access from 21st St-plenty of space to build a new shop!

For open house information, contact Brenda Bonebrake, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals at 800-589-3161

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21697683)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
City
Mill City, OR
City
Stayton, OR
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Parker
Mill City Digest

Mill City Digest

Mill City, OR
31
Followers
290
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy