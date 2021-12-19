Check out these Seeley Lake homes on the market

(Seeley Lake, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seeley Lake will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

649 Spruce Drive, Seeley Lake, 59868 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Motivated Sellers! This spacious, 2,688 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 spacious bonus rooms and tons of room for storage. Located in the heart of Seeley Lake and within easy walking distance to everything in town, including both schools, and only minutes to the lake. Situated on a double lot, with .386 acres, there is a large, 24x46 shop that also has an enclosed storage area inside, a 12x14 storage shed and a 10x16 wood shed that gives you plenty of storage space and room for your toys! The large back deck was built for an inset hot tub, giving you plenty of space for a bit of R&R or outdoor entertaining where you can enjoy the landscaped waterfall with koi pond and epic sunsets. Call Shana Marx at 406.677.0077 or your real estate professional to schedule your viewing

4201,Seeley Lake Highway 83 N, Other-See Remarks, 59868 3 Beds 2 Baths | $989,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1988

INEZ LAKEFRONT- Rare opportunity to own 315' of Inez lakefront with 1.5 parked out acres. Easy year round access for both summer and winter recreation! 10 minutes from the welcoming town of Seeley Lake, MT. Adjacent to only ONE private owner, located across highway from thousands of acres of state land. Large 44x24 garage/shop with upstairs. 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home. Completely underground spring fed water source. Start your lakefront legacy today!

2913 Hwy 83 North, Seeley Lake, 59868 3 Beds 3 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,251 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Clearwater River Log Home - This Rustics Log Home is situated on 27 + acres in the riverfront meadow as you enter the mountain town of Seeley Lake. The acreage is mostly flat with great pasture or hay ground including irrigation water rights. Waterfowl and many whitetail deer are drawn to the approx. 1 acre pond and over 900' of Clearwater River frontage. The mountain scenery is simply breathtaking as your views look to the snow-capped peaks of the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The 2,251 sq ft log home has vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, including a main floor master bedroom, updated kitchen, 3 baths and a hobby room. The living room has log home warmth from a free standing propane stove on a river rock hearth. Deed restriction allows for 1 dwelling on the parcel.

165 Lynx Court, Seeley Lake, 59868 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be built - new 1408 sq ft custom constructed home with a very open floorplan. You will love the kitchen and its open, light feel with Maple cabinets, granite counter tops, dinner bar and top grade stainless steel appliances. The living room and dining area are all open, with a vaulted ceiling and large window for lots of light. The 2 guest bedrooms offer room for guests or a home office and share a bath. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and ceramic tile wall surround with glass enclosure for the master shower and granite counter tops. The exterior features a covered front porch, LP Smart siding, architectural shingles and metal soffits. You will recognize and appreciate the qualities of this home.

