ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Top homes for sale in Hoyt Lakes

Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 2 days ago

(Hoyt Lakes, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hoyt Lakes will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ur6uQ_0dR5ebRO00

218 Kent Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750

4 Beds 2 Baths | $53,200 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Four bedroom, one and a half baths, full unfinished basement, shed, and a 1 car attached garage all on .17 acres.

For open house information, contact MICHELLE LYONS, RANGE CITIES REALTY & METRO CITIES REALT at 218-740-3116

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-C2001D7)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOmUi_0dR5ebRO00

326 Arlington Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Like to garden? This 3 bedroom home, might be for you. Nice fenced in rear garden area and storage shed. Enjoy the welcoming big front deck too. Plenty of opportunities await you to make this one your dream home. Come and take a look! MOTIVATED SELLER!!!

For open house information, contact Lynn Voss, Vermilion Land Office Inc at 218-753-8985

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142287)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSHjZ_0dR5ebRO00

423 Coventry Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Remodeled from top to bottom 4 bedroom 1 3/4 bath house with an addition, back porch, fenced backyard, and detached 2 car garage! The main level was completely remodeled to feature an updated kitchen, large dining room area, and open floor plan along with 2 bedrooms and a full remodeled bath. Upstairs had a whole bedroom added and features 2 large bedrooms. The lower level has a new 3/4 bath, sheetrock, and the flooring will be in soon to finish off the family room. New in the last 2 years: windows, siding, plumbing, electrical, flooring, kitchen, remodeled 1 bath and added a 3/4 bath, and paint throughout.

For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6107814)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Hoyt Lakes, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Windows#Family Room#Realt#Vermilion Land Office Inc
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes, MN
11
Followers
339
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hoyt Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy