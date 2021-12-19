Top homes for sale in Hoyt Lakes

(Hoyt Lakes, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hoyt Lakes will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

218 Kent Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750 4 Beds 2 Baths | $53,200 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Four bedroom, one and a half baths, full unfinished basement, shed, and a 1 car attached garage all on .17 acres.

For open house information, contact MICHELLE LYONS, RANGE CITIES REALTY & METRO CITIES REALT at 218-740-3116

326 Arlington Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750 3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Like to garden? This 3 bedroom home, might be for you. Nice fenced in rear garden area and storage shed. Enjoy the welcoming big front deck too. Plenty of opportunities await you to make this one your dream home. Come and take a look! MOTIVATED SELLER!!!

For open house information, contact Lynn Voss, Vermilion Land Office Inc at 218-753-8985

423 Coventry Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Remodeled from top to bottom 4 bedroom 1 3/4 bath house with an addition, back porch, fenced backyard, and detached 2 car garage! The main level was completely remodeled to feature an updated kitchen, large dining room area, and open floor plan along with 2 bedrooms and a full remodeled bath. Upstairs had a whole bedroom added and features 2 large bedrooms. The lower level has a new 3/4 bath, sheetrock, and the flooring will be in soon to finish off the family room. New in the last 2 years: windows, siding, plumbing, electrical, flooring, kitchen, remodeled 1 bath and added a 3/4 bath, and paint throughout.

For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300