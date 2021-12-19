Top homes for sale in Cove

(Cove, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cove will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

971 Polk 16, Hatton, 71937 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,215 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Income potential with 2 houses on nearly 12 acres. 3/1.5, newly renovated farm house with shiplap feature walls with bookings as a weekend rental on AirBnB; septic, well, 3 out buildings, large stocked pond and lots of deer! Beautiful combo of St Augustine grass in the yard and beautiful marketable hardwood timber on the back acreage plus a 2nd, nearly 1000 sf home. A hunter's paradise. RV Hook up with water and electric only 1 hour from Broken Bow, OK

For open house information, contact Luke Alston, RE/MAX Mena Real Estate, Inc. at 479-394-5000

277 & 281 Polk Road 24, Cove, 71937 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful Rustic Manufactured Home (2018) Wood/Rock interior-exterior w/wood burning fireplace, large living rooms, bedrooms with walk in closets, garden tub in master, large laundry, sliding patio door goes out to porch, 2nd home on property is fixer upper that would be a great rental property or additional living quarters. Pond, storm cellar, fence, pasture, two septics + well. There is another home on the property of no value.

For open house information, contact Deedee Alston, RE/MAX Mena Real Estate, Inc. at 479-394-5000

124 School Street, Cove, 71937 2 Beds 2 Baths | $52,000 | Single Family Residence | 976 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Partially remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Taken down to the studs. New windows, electrical, sheet rock, HVAC, and more. Just put your finishing touches on it! Some supplies are already there, just need to be installed. The house parcel sits on 3.11 acres. There is also an old historic church in need of repairs attached to the property with an additional .879 ac located on 121 Second street. Both parcels offered together!

For open house information, contact Le-Ann Holmes, Select Realty at 479-394-7676

279 Polk Road 24, Cove, 71937 3 Beds 2 Baths | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Fixer-upper with potential on a gorgeous 2 acres! Older mobile home on the property could be fixed or a new trailer could be brought in. 28x40 shop has concrete floor. Great opportunity to build a starter home or your dream home.

For open house information, contact Brianna Cook, Select Realty at 479-394-7676