Top homes for sale in Tamms

(Tamms, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tamms will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

119 West Cherry St., Scott City, 63780 2 Beds 2 Baths | $147,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,406 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Take a look at this charming two bed, two bath brick home with full unfinished basement. Covered front porch and back patio with covered two car carport with alley access. Central heat and air with electric range/oven, refrigerator and water softner. Metal shed.

27829 Tamms Olive Branch Road, Tamms, 62988 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,671 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Country Charm! This log cabin has been remodeled with a new 2 car oversized garage, new kitchen, floor joist, flooring and roof. The back porch is all glassed in with a great view of the backyard. There has been heating and air conditioning added to the porch area. Sit and enjoy mother nature. None

214 W Cross Street, Dongola, 62926 3 Beds 1 Bath | $94,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1960

THIS HOME IS PRICED TO SELL. THIS 3BR, 1BATH RANCH STYLE HOME IS LOCATED ON 1.66 ACRES. BEAUTIFUL SCENERY, BACK DECK, FULL BASEMENT. NEW FLOORING. READY TO MOVE INTO TODAY.

29190 Bodieville Road, Thebes, 62990 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1972

HUNTERS DREAM!! Property backs up to over 10,000 acres of Shawnee National Forest. Great buy for a outdoorsman, walking distance to hunting and fishing. This Ranch home is just minutes to Cape and has a 30x40 concrete floored, insulated, heated pole barn.

