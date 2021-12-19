Top homes for sale in Tamms
(Tamms, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tamms will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Take a look at this charming two bed, two bath brick home with full unfinished basement. Covered front porch and back patio with covered two car carport with alley access. Central heat and air with electric range/oven, refrigerator and water softner. Metal shed.
For open house information, contact Tina McMahon, Abernathy Realty at 243-881-1
Country Charm! This log cabin has been remodeled with a new 2 car oversized garage, new kitchen, floor joist, flooring and roof. The back porch is all glassed in with a great view of the backyard. There has been heating and air conditioning added to the porch area. Sit and enjoy mother nature. None
For open house information, contact KAREN JONES, MARK TWAIN REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. at 618-776-5000
THIS HOME IS PRICED TO SELL. THIS 3BR, 1BATH RANCH STYLE HOME IS LOCATED ON 1.66 ACRES. BEAUTIFUL SCENERY, BACK DECK, FULL BASEMENT. NEW FLOORING. READY TO MOVE INTO TODAY.
For open house information, contact GREGORY RUSSELL, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868
HUNTERS DREAM!! Property backs up to over 10,000 acres of Shawnee National Forest. Great buy for a outdoorsman, walking distance to hunting and fishing. This Ranch home is just minutes to Cape and has a 30x40 concrete floored, insulated, heated pole barn.
For open house information, contact JOSEPH WILLIAMS, CLASSIC PROPERTIES FARM & HOME at 618-833-7331
