Take a look at these homes on the market in Damariscotta

107 Cove Side Way, Westport Island, 04578 3 Beds 2 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome to ''Eagle's Nest'', a private, elevated waterfront property located on a secluded cove w/ breathtaking water views, deep-water moorings, and a shared deep-water dock. This bright and spacious property includes a 3-Bedrm (plus Office and Bonus Rm), 2-Bath open-design contemporary cape, w/ cathedral ceiling soaring above the main floor ''Great Room'', w/ expansive exposed beams. Also on the main floor, enjoy the light and spacious kitchen overlooking the sea, a wood burning stove & gas-fired wood stove, mudroom, easterly views, and a soaring elevated deck overlooking McCarty Cove. The house awaits your finishing touches to make this home your special waterfront escape. (Carpet has been removed, w/ a blank slate for you to design to your taste; finish doors detailing needed; and the 2nd floor Bonus Room (or Future Primary Bdrm) w/ breathtaking water views and vaulted ceiling awaits your creative ideas to become your special space.) From the 2nd floor, relax in a private nook overlooking the Great Rm. (Two bedrooms on the 1st floor (or bdrm and office) and two bedrooms on the 2nd floor provide options for family and guests.) Privacy and tranquility await you in this quiet, unique waterfront property. You will experience abundant birdlife in and around McCarty Cove. (Daily viewings of eagles, osprey, loons... And look forward to ''the quiet'' -- such that you hear the summer breeze; and catch your breath upon the the call of the loon...) Enjoy morning coffee or gaze at the stars from your deck; dig for clams or kayak in the cove; relax on your boat. Deep-water dock and picnic area around the corner on Assoc lot. Benefit from low Westport Isl property taxes and School Choice... So much to enjoy on Westport Isl: Hiking trails; Tarbox Farm; Sasanoa Brewery; Squire Tarbox Inn; Westport Isl Pottery. Just minutes to Bath / Wiscasset / Boothbay / Damariscotta amenities (coffee shops, bakeries, restaurants, stores). Classic. Coastal. Maine...

478 Boothbay Road, Edgecomb, 04556 3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,010 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Back on the market due to buyer financial setbacks. Now is the time to take advantage of this great opportunity. This charming cape is in a fantastic location for getting to many of Maine's seacoast recreation areas. Also, it is perfect for capturing drive-by business to one of Maine's loveliest summertime seacoast destinations, Boothbay Harbor. The Garage/Shop has been used commercially as a business rental. Its income could help pay your mortgage or, if you want, you can transform it into your own business enterprise (pending town approval.) It has space for one car, storage and a retail area. The lovely grass backyard is mostly level and bordered by trees along a stone fence. Enjoy this space as is, a sweet open lawn, or add to it a fire ring, some gardens and perhaps a pergola or gazebo.

364 Old Rte 1, Waldoboro, 04572 4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,320 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Attractive cape-style home with open and airy spaces featuring cathedral ceiling, first floor bedroom, and pellet wood stove hearth. Fresh upgrades include new flooring and paint. An apartment over the garage is a nice home in its own right, also offering cathedral ceiling, wood floors, and first floor bedroom. A three-car garage gives extra space for projects and storage. There is ample room to roam and play on this open 2-acre spread in a peaceful setting, close to shopping and dining. Septic design is for 3 bedrooms with expansion plan to 4 bedrooms on file. Offers will be received and reviewed until Saturday, November 27th.

