Check out these homes on the Seadrift market now

(Seadrift, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seadrift will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

221 High Bluff Drive, Port Lavaca, 77979 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 2002

1474 square feet metal home overlooking Lavaca Bay with a wooden seawall and a pier in need of repair. The house is divided into 2 parts - each with bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room. Great for rental property.

For open house information, contact Russell Cain, Russell Cain Real Estate at 361-552-6313

2207 Mcpherson Drive, Port Lavaca, 77979 3 Beds 2 Baths | $212,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the Mariemont Subdivision of Port Lavaca. This beauty features a nice open floor plan and has a unique glass wall that makes the dining and living rooms still feel cozy. The large kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, granite island, gas cooktop with built in oven & lots of cabinets. The bedrooms are all spacious in size and all have double closets. Enjoy your evenings outdoors under the cute, covered patio and nice large yet easy to maintain yard. Also has a newer storage building and a dog run. This house is move in ready and ready for you to call home!

For open house information, contact Joyce Mitchum, Shaw Realty at 361-579-7429

412 W Austin Avenue, Seadrift, 77983 2 Beds 2 Baths | $183,745 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2004

A COASTAL LIFESTYLE BECKONS This Property is Situated in a sought-after pocket of the Texas coast offering a serene lifestyle or weekend get away for the Angler in us all! You will enjoy seeing the fishing boats lined up after the morning's catch and watch your stress flow away with the tide. Upon arrival the covered porch begs for fish fry's and evening conversations before entering the large living and dining area. Just off of the welcoming kitchen is a second entry and laundry area, a perfect utilization of space! The home has 2 spacious bedrooms each with 2 large closets and carpeted flooring. The master has an ensuite with ample storage while the secondary bedroom shares a central bath also with plentiful storage. All steel construction means no worries for termites and lower maintenance in the years to come - Bring the boat and catch this deal before it gets reeled in by your neighbor! Call Today to schedule your private showing.

For open house information, contact Michelle Krogsgaard, EXP Realty LLC at 703-338-1515

137 S Colorado Street, Port Lavaca, 77979 2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,000 | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

2 lots one block from Main Street, 3 blocks from City Park and Marina. House has 2 BR, 1 Bath with metal siding and roof. Large metal, steeel-beamed, open workshop with side additional workshop with separate door. Would make an excellent garage, plenty of concrete parking, separate storage building. Lots of potential. No possession until January 2, 2022.

For open house information, contact Janice Regan, Russell Cain Real Estate at 361-552-6313