Check out these Lusk homes on the market

(Lusk, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lusk. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

737 Central Avenue, Lusk, 82225 5 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful five bedroom, three bath home located on 10 lots with barn and garage. Custom-built home with 3,900 square feet of total living space. Main floor: 2,048 sq. ft. includes large living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with hickory cabinets, garden window, breakfast bar and appliances, dining area with patio doors leading to full length front deck, master bed with walk-in closet and full bath including walk-in shower and garden tub, additional bedroom, large mud room and laundry room with utility sink, and entryway with custom built dog kennel. Basement: 1,852 sq. ft. with utility room (forced-air furnace with central air, hot water heater and Kinetico water treatment system), large family room with game closet, three additional bedrooms and 3/4 bathroom with walk-in shower. There are several egress windows throughout. Two car garage, barn with additional parking space, storage area and chicken coop. Town of Lusk utilities (water, sewer, electric, garbage) and Black Hills Energy Natural Gas. Located in the unincorporated area of Lusk, so livestock animals are allowed.

For open house information, contact Tandy Dockery, Clark & Associates Land Brokers LLC at 307-334-2025

315 South Oak Street, Lusk, 82225 3 Beds 1 Bath | $58,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1920

1,080 square feet on the main level: large living room, three bedrooms, one full bathroom, kitchen with appliances. 560 square foot basement with storage area and utility room, gas furnace replaced in 2018 and hot water heater replaced in 2017. Updated laminate flooring throughout main floor, bathroom has been updated with tile flooring and fixtures. Small shed and fenced-in backyard. $58,000

