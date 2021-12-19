ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lusk, WY

Check out these Lusk homes on the market

Lusk News Watch
Lusk News Watch
 2 days ago

(Lusk, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lusk. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LmNsz_0dR5eWyd00

737 Central Avenue, Lusk, 82225

5 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful five bedroom, three bath home located on 10 lots with barn and garage. Custom-built home with 3,900 square feet of total living space. Main floor: 2,048 sq. ft. includes large living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with hickory cabinets, garden window, breakfast bar and appliances, dining area with patio doors leading to full length front deck, master bed with walk-in closet and full bath including walk-in shower and garden tub, additional bedroom, large mud room and laundry room with utility sink, and entryway with custom built dog kennel. Basement: 1,852 sq. ft. with utility room (forced-air furnace with central air, hot water heater and Kinetico water treatment system), large family room with game closet, three additional bedrooms and 3/4 bathroom with walk-in shower. There are several egress windows throughout. Two car garage, barn with additional parking space, storage area and chicken coop. Town of Lusk utilities (water, sewer, electric, garbage) and Black Hills Energy Natural Gas. Located in the unincorporated area of Lusk, so livestock animals are allowed.

For open house information, contact Tandy Dockery, Clark & Associates Land Brokers LLC at 307-334-2025

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11041802)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKPmR_0dR5eWyd00

315 South Oak Street, Lusk, 82225

3 Beds 1 Bath | $58,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1920

1,080 square feet on the main level: large living room, three bedrooms, one full bathroom, kitchen with appliances. 560 square foot basement with storage area and utility room, gas furnace replaced in 2018 and hot water heater replaced in 2017. Updated laminate flooring throughout main floor, bathroom has been updated with tile flooring and fixtures. Small shed and fenced-in backyard. $58,000

For open house information, contact Tandy Dockery, Clark & Associates Land Brokers LLC at 307-334-2025

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11038234)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
City
Lusk, WY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Family Room#Laundry Room#Water Treatment#Windows
Lusk News Watch

Lusk News Watch

Lusk, WY
6
Followers
207
Post
621
Views
ABOUT

With Lusk News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy