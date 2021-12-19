Take a look at these homes for sale in Ennis

(Ennis, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ennis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

322 W Grizzly Street, Ennis, 59729 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in 1980

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this perfectly situated 4 bedroom 3 bath home on 2 city lots that comprise half an acre in beautiful Ennis, Montana. Ennis' school and the vibrant downtown are just blocks from the property. Bring your boat, the world famous Madison river is minutes away as well as some of the best elk hunting in the state. There are no covenants or HOA so the options with this property are limitless. Build a small rental on the second lot and generate passive income or simply enjoy the extra space. Ennis lake is just a short 15 minute drive, it is a perfect spot to fish, paddle board, or simply lounge in the beauty that is the Madison Valley. Act fast as this unique property won't last long! Buyers to verify all information.

183 N Meadow Creek, Mcallister, 59740 4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,038 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Coveted North Meadow Creek area is the location this 4 BD, 2BA home on 1 acre with NO COVENANTS. Open kitchen and dining room enjoy amazing views of the Mountains and even Ennis Lake. Large master bedroom that opens up to a backyard patio and includes an ensuite bathroom. Main level includes an additional large bedroom and a smaller bedroom/office. Second story loft bedroom boasts extra storage spaces and fantastic views. Garage with workshop area is attached to the home. Two outbuildings for extra storage. Plentiful recreation opportunities and hunting at nearby Public Lands in both North Meadow Creek or South Meadow Creek areas. Short drive to Ennis Lake and the Madison River. Less than 1 hour drive to Bozeman/Yellowstone International Airport.

18 Jordan Lane, Ennis, 59729 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,508 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Spectacular Ennis Lake Home w/ massive Madison Mountain Views to the east & Tobacco Root Mountain views to the west. This custom home has floor to vaulted ceiling wall of windows & deck on the east side overlooking Ennis Lake. Large Master Suite (main floor) has soaker tub & walk-in closet & additional loft bedroom with it's own bath on the second floor. Open Floor plan w/ chef's kitchen (granite eating bar & hidden walk-in pantry), large dining area & the living room create a wonderful space for entertaining. The 2 story rock fireplace is the focal point if you get tired of looking at the views. Walk-out basement contains the perfect guest quarters w/ 2 more bedrooms, a full bath, & a full second kitchen. The finishes on this home show the builders attention to detail. Home can be

75 Jeffers Road, Ennis, 59729 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,250 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Being offered fully furnished. This one of kind property boasts 5 Bedrooms, 5 Baths in the Main House, Caretakers residence 1 Bdrm/1Bath, and Artist's studio attached to the 2 car garage. Cedar Creek runs through seasonally. This historic home of the Jeffers Family was built in 1900, has operated as a bed & breakfast for many years with great rental history and 5 star reviews. The main floor features an en-suite bedroom, a formal kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops, dining room, living room, library, utility room. This meticulously cared for property offers beautiful outdoor living space with views of the majestic Madison Range and a large stone patio, perennial flower gardens, water features and towering shade trees. Bring your animals as this property has no covenants or restrictions. Known locally as the Jewel of Jeffers this home sits in a lovely pastoral setting that would be difficult to duplicate. Please view the 3D Matterport and aerial video

