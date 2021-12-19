Check out these Grantsboro homes on the market

(Grantsboro, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Grantsboro. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

211 Manchester Road, Havelock, 28532 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,345 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful Brick Beauty on a corner lot in established Westbrook subdivision, Close to retail shopping and MCAS Cherry Point. Covered front porch is perfect for your morning coffee. Step inside to a nice living room with brick fireplace and updated carpet. Galley style kitchen with new tile in 2008. Eat in kitchen/combo features a nice bay window overlooking the private backyard. Three bedroom plan offers everything you may need plus the master features a walk in shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Separate laundry room provides storage and leads to a one car garage. New Water heater in 2019 and a water softener. Garage is hard wired for a small generator. Two separate car ports and circle drive allow for plenty of parking for guests. The private and spacious backyard features nice wood deck, two storage sheds for all your things and a nice concrete patio off the garage with a new gate. Rain gutters with rain guards provide drainage. Brick exterior with vinyl soffits provide maintaince free exterior. Gorgeous mimosa trees flank the driveway and beautiful established rose bushes add fragrant beauty to welcome your guests. All of this and more! Pet free and smoke free home.

For open house information, contact PAMELA BAUMGARDNER, THE REAL ESTATE CENTER OF NEW BERN, INC at 252-638-4242

203 Miller Boulevard, Havelock, 28532 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 917 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Super cute 2 bedroom 1 bath starter home. Centrally located in the heart of Havelock. Close to Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point. Very clean, newly painted open floor plan home. This home features hard wood floors, luxury vinyl floors, a fenced in back yard, and a great covered front porch. Call for a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Denny Shrock, Keller Williams Crystal Coast at 252-515-7291

110 Apple Drive, Havelock, 28532 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready and waiting for you! Welcome your guest into the foyer overlooking the formal dining room and the spacious living room that features vaulted ceiling, fireplace and beautiful flooring. It's the perfect gathering place for the upcoming holidays! Fully equipped kitchen with built in microwave, dishwasher, tons of cabinetry plus a large eat in area for everyday casual dining. The Split bedroom floor plans offers privacy for everyone. Master bedroom suite includes a luxury master bath, walk in closet and custom trey ceiling. The large rear yard is completely fenced in with a wooden privacy fence for your enjoyment and overlooks the Croatan Forest. This well maintained home is just 8.5 miles to Cherry Point Air Base.

For open house information, contact John Vesco, RE/MAX Homestead at 252-444-3790

101 Bridge Street, Bridgeton, 28519 5 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,390 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Be prepared for LOVE at first site! This breathtaking waterfront home aesthetically embodies a soft southern charm that's absolutely picturesque and refreshing! Unwind with your favorite beverage on the back covered deck after a long days work. Take in the endless views of the famous Neuse River from nearly every window in this home. The tasteful chromaticity of the front entry beckons a grand 'WELCOME!'' to all those who approach. Upon entering you will be greeted by a delightful and cozy living area that cheerfully beams with oodles of natural light. Behold the stunning views of the Neuse River and all who navigate her waters through the gorgeous custom sliding doors and windows. Note the elegant, solid wood pantry door tastefully suspended as you transfer from the living area to dinning area. Family and guests will appreciate the split floor plan that hosts two graciously sized guest bedrooms offering everyone the privacy they long for. Arriving into the heart of the home imagine hosting the most exquisite dinner parties in a kitchen that would inspire any chef! The sleek and modern solid surface countertops offer a delicious contrast to the well appointed butcher block island and tasteful hand scrapped faux wood flooring. Quietly slip away into your own private space where you will find the generously sized main bedroom and equally satisfying en suit bath. Take in the tranquil and serene views of the river right from your own pillow. Discover an additional sanctuary with two additional rooms and full bath at the top of a stunning staircase. From the roof top to the bulkhead, the quality of this home with spectacular view, completely encapsulate the undeniable feeling of appreciation for this exclusive property. Don't miss the sizable backyard with fire pit perfectly nestled and ready to help you stay warm as the sun melts into the sky. With a covered parking area and plenty of storage space, you will have all that you need right where you are. Welcome home<3

For open house information, contact SARAH BENISCHEK, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 252-637-2010