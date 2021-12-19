ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanberry, MO

On the hunt for a home in Stanberry? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Stanberry, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stanberry. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

603 N Locust Street, Stanberry, 64489

3 Beds 1 Bath | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Come visit this amazing investment opportunity! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located on an convenient corner lot. Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Pflugradt, Coldwell Banker General Proper at 816-364-1000

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2340795)

116 S Elm Street, Stanberry, 64489

3 Beds 2 Baths | $107,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,114 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Comfortable 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, partially finished basement and attached 1 car garage. Large yard and mature trees for Shade.

For open house information, contact EDWARD BRADY, UNITED COUNTRY PROPERTY SOLUTI at 816-232-7160

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2348603)

With Stanberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

