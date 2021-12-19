On the hunt for a home in Stanberry? These houses are on the market

(Stanberry, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stanberry. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

603 N Locust Street, Stanberry, 64489 3 Beds 1 Bath | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Come visit this amazing investment opportunity! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located on an convenient corner lot. Don't miss out!

116 S Elm Street, Stanberry, 64489 3 Beds 2 Baths | $107,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,114 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Comfortable 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, partially finished basement and attached 1 car garage. Large yard and mature trees for Shade.

