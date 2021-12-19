Check out these homes for sale in Cook now

(Cook, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cook. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3154 Woolverton Rd, Cook, 55723 4 Beds 7 Baths | $3,985,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,842 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Private Peninsula Estate On Lake Vermilion, Like Driving To Your Own Island! Ideal Location In Norwegian Bay, just 18 miles to town or airport. 18.5 acres & 2860 ft lakeshore w/opposite shoreline mainly undeveloped. Custom built 2014 to showcase views of the water from almost every room. 4 King suite BRs, 7 baths, 4 fireplaces, attached 3 st garage w/fitness rm & sauna above, hidden wine cellar. Timeless limestone exterior w/slate roof & copper gutters, chimneys & turrets. Two story great rm w/massive firepl. Alder, granite & marble kitch w/walk in pantry & island open to great rm, dining, bar & screen porch, all lakeside. Main flr lakeside King suite w/firepl & glass doors to lakeside patio. Main flr laundry. Upstairs, 3 King suites, library, 3rd flr scotch rm w/lakeside deck. In flr heat, cent air, drilled well, back up generator, manicured grounds. Boathouse w/2 rails. Boat launch. 2 docks. Click link to view 3D Tour!

For open house information, contact Lisa Janisch, Janisch Realty, Inc at 218-780-6644

8481 Wakemup Narrows North, Cook, 55723 4 Beds 1 Bath | $2,475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1962

One Of A Kind Private Waterfront Estate On One Of Nat Geo’s Top 10 Most Scenic Lakes In The USA, Lake Vermilion. Property includes private island, private bay, one mile of shoreline, 46 acres adjoining state/state forest lands, 3 cabins grandfathered on waters edge, excellent swimming & fishing, sunrise and sunset vistas across sparkling blue water. Located in an area of breathtaking scenery in Wakemup (Wake Em Up) Bay where there are miles of pristine coastline. Currently water access w/application to build road. Permanent electricity is being installed. Surveyed. Potential to divide. Several generations have gathered here to share major life events. Create your own stories with every visit! Click Link to view 3D Tour!

For open house information, contact Lisa Janisch, Janisch Realty Inc at 218-780-6644

13073 Snake Trail, Side Lake, 55723 1 Bed 0 Bath | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 484 Square Feet | Built in 2006

One of a kind property that only a hunter or true nature lover would create an amazing property as this. A place carved out of the middle of the wilderness, and groomed to be a hunter's paradise. Trails groomed to be accessible with a golf cart or ATV or a truck. Deer stands over looking food plots, pond and groomed trails. Cabin built in 2006 other out buildings added as time permitted. Cozy with wood free standing fireplace and Empire propane wall furnace to provide heat. The cabin is heated through the winter months. Outside biffy and shower house plus car port. Fully furnished ready to use for this year's hunt or rides . Wheelers or snow sports, groomed trails for cross country skiers.

For open house information, contact Ron Lockhart, 1ST Realty Rangewide Inc at 218-262-0053

106 2Nd Street Se, Cook, 55723 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Well maintained and affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath manufactured home sitting on the edge of town in Cook. The home was built in 1982 and has updated flooring, windows, new metal roof with a 2x4 frame installed in 2020, and new sheetrock on the ceiling.

For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300